Cerebri AI Advances AIQ Studio, Bringing Trusted Data And Agentic AI Closer To Frictionless Travel & Expense

New platform capabilities strengthen budget and policy management, optimize supplier relationships, and connect trusted enterprise data with agentic AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cerebri AI has introduced Version 5 of its AI platform, AIQ Studio, marking a significant step forward in the company's mission to transform corporate travel, expense, and indirect procurement through trusted enterprise data and agentic AI.AIQ Studio introduces expanded customization and platform capabilities designed to strengthen budget and travel policy management while enabling closer integration with online booking tools. These enhancements support a more connected, intelligent, and frictionless Travel & Expense experience bringing policy, budgets, data, and AI-driven decision-making together across the travel lifecycle.Built on AIQ Data Foundry, Cerebri AI's trusted enterprise data foundation, AIQ Studio connects fragmented information from across the travel and expense ecosystem. Rather than simply integrating multiple systems, AIQ Data Foundry normalizes, reconciles, and connects data from multiple vendors to create a trusted, unified view of enterprise travel activity. This foundation enables Cerebri AI's growing portfolio of purpose-built AI agents to turn reliable data into actionable intelligence and operational outcomes.Signe Blum, Director of Product & Technology at World Travel Inc. highlighted the importance of this approach:“Cerebri AI's superpower is making disparate data behave like it was always meant to be together. One view. Better insights. Smarter decisions. That's leadership, and it's a huge part of what makes our corporate end-to-end T&E platform spree so powerful.”She added,“The future of corporate travel depends on connecting trusted data with intelligence that helps customers make better decisions. Cerebri AI's approach creates an opportunity to bring actionable insights and AI-driven capabilities closer to the day-to-day management of travel programs.”From Trusted Data to Intelligent ActionCerebri AI is expanding its portfolio of AI agents to help organizations move beyond traditional reporting and apply intelligence directly to travel program management.Its growing portfolio includes:.Cerebri ASK: Enables users to interact conversationally with enterprise travel and expense data, uncover insights, investigate trends, and make more informed decisions..Air Contracts Management: Helps organizations manage negotiated airline agreements, monitor performance, identify opportunities, and address contract leakage to capture greater value from supplier relationships..Hotel Sourcing & RFPs: Streamlines hotel sourcing and the request-for-proposal process, helping travel teams make more informed decisions and improve the efficiency of supplier negotiations.Together, these capabilities connect trusted data with practical workflows to improve visibility, strengthen policy management, reduce manual effort, and identify incremental savings across corporate travel programs.Advancing Frictionless Travel & ExpenseAIQ Studio and Cerebri AI's expanding portfolio of specialized agents support a broader vision: Frictionless Travel & Expense (FTE). By connecting enterprise data, budgets, policies, booking tools, and intelligent agents, Cerebri AI is working toward an environment in which travel decisions are better informed, policies are easier to manage and apply, supplier opportunities are easier to identify, and manual processes are reduced.The market response reflects growing interest in this connected approach. At World Travel Inc.'s Symposium last week, Cerebri AI demonstrated its AI capabilities to more than 80 customers and prospects, building on positive engagement with its existing customers as well.“As corporate travel programs become increasingly complex, trusted data and actionable intelligence are essential to making better decisions,” said Mike Daly.“Solutions that connect data, policy, and intelligent automation can help travel teams improve visibility, operate more efficiently, and deliver greater value to the business.”Daly added,“The opportunity for AI in travel and expense goes beyond analytics. By bringing fragmented information together and making it easier to act on insights, organizations can simplify processes, strengthen oversight, and make more informed decisions across their travel programs.”Rather than treating travel analytics, policy compliance, supplier sourcing, and expense management as disconnected functions, Cerebri AI brings these capabilities together through a unified data and intelligence foundation, helping organizations move from fragmented information and manual processes toward connected, actionable intelligence.Looking AheadAs the corporate travel industry embraces agentic AI, Cerebri AI is focused on helping organizations move beyond understanding what happened in their travel programs to determining what should happen next and enabling the actions that drive better outcomes.Through AIQ Studio, AIQ Data Foundry, and its growing portfolio of AI agents, Cerebri AI is advancing a connected approach to travel intelligence, supplier optimization, and Frictionless Travel & Expense.The company will discuss its platform roadmap and the evolving role of agentic AI in corporate travel with industry stakeholders around the Phocuswright Conference.About Cerebri AICerebri AI helps organizations build extraordinary travel programs through a trusted agentic digital workforce for travel, expense, and indirect procurement operations. Powered by AIQ Data Foundry, Cerebri AI brings fragmented enterprise data together into a single, trusted source of truth, removing friction and enabling intelligent digital employees to automate workflows, improve visibility, reduce costs, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Jean Belanger

Cerebri AI Inc.

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Cerebri AI Advances AIQ Studio, Bringing Trusted Data and Agentic AI Closer to Frictionless Travel & Expense News Provided By Cerebri AI Inc. November 12, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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