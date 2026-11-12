AGM Mobile Introduces Two Package Options For The AGM CAM 1 Action Camera

The AGM CAM 1 Deluxe package comes with many accessories

The CAM 1 comes in 3 different colors and is equipped with a powerful light

The CAM 1 is compact and weighs ony 39g

Standard Package and Deluxe Bundle - Choose the Setup That Fits Your Adventures

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile today announced two distinct package options for the ultra-light AGM CAM 1 action camera, giving customers a clear choice based on how they plan to use the device. Both packages include the fully waterproof and shockproof camera body (IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H certified - no extra case required), while offering different accessory combinations to match everyday, family, or more active lifestyles.

Standard Package

What's included:

Camera body · Magnetic necklace mount · Sport mount

The Standard Package is designed for people who want a simple, ready-to-use setup for daily life and family moments. The magnetic necklace lets users wear the 39-gram camera on their chest for hands-free recording of ordinary days, walks, or time spent with loved ones. The sport mount provides a stable option for basic outdoor activities.

Ideal for:

- Capturing family moments, first steps, garden play, birthdays, and everyday fun

- Hands-free point-of-view shots while wearing the camera on a necklace

- Users who mainly record at home, during walks, or light outdoor activities

- Anyone looking for an affordable, no-fuss introduction to the CAM 1

This package is the smart starting point for most people who want a reliable, ultra-light camera that is always ready without extra accessories.

Deluxe Package

What's included:

Camera body · Magnetic necklace mount · 16GB microSD card · Bike mount · Charging case (with extra 800 mAh battery)

The Deluxe Package expands the AGM CAM 1 into a more versatile system for active users and longer adventures. The bike mount opens up cycling and commuting footage. The included 16GB microSD card provides ready-to-use storage, and the charging case adds an extra 800 mAh of power while allowing the camera to be mounted on poles, tripods, or other compatible accessories - and to shoot while charging.

Ideal for:

- Cyclists, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts who want more mounting options

- Users who film longer sessions and need extended battery life

- Creative POV shots from a helmet-style angle

- People who want a complete, ready-to-go kit as a thoughtful gift

This is the recommended choice for anyone who plans to use the AGM CAM 1 more intensively or wants maximum flexibility out of the box.

Which Package Is Right for You?

- Choose the Standard Package if you mainly want to record daily life, family moments, and light activities with a simple, lightweight setup.

- Choose the Deluxe Package if you need more mounting options, longer recording time, ready storage, and greater creative freedom for outdoor or action-oriented use.

Both packages keep the core advantages of the AGM CAM 1: a 39-gram body that is waterproof and shockproof without any case, 2K video and 12MP photos, a bright 1.45-inch display, integrated microphone, and powerful built-in light for dark or underwater conditions.

The AGM CAM 1 Standard Package and Deluxe Package are available now on the official AGM Mobile website.

For product images, full specifications, or media inquiries, please visit the AGM Mobile website or contact the press team.

About AGM Mobile

AGM Mobile designs durable, practical technology for people who live actively and value real experiences. From rugged smartphones to purpose-built cameras, AGM products are built to perform in the conditions of everyday life.

Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AGM Mobile Introduces Two Package Options for the AGM CAM 1 Action Camera News Provided By AGM MOBILE LIMITED November 12, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.