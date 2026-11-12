YTO To Showcase Five-Tractor Portfolio At EIMA, Led By The Versatile 25 Hp NST254H

YTO together with European distribution partner SUMEC, will present five tractors at EIMA International: the NST254H, NMF5546, NMF7546C, NMF7546CF and NLX954F.

BOLOGNA, ITALY, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YTO, together with European distribution partner SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd., will present five tractors at EIMA International: the NST254H, NMF5546, NMF7546C, NMF7546CF and NLX954F. Ranging from 25 to 95 hp, the portfolio brings together compact versatility, dependable utility performance and specialist solutions for orchards and vineyards.

Taking centre stage is the 25 hp NST254H, a compact yet remarkably capable tractor designed for landscaping, horticulture, estate maintenance, small farms and other operations where manoeuvrability is essential. Measuring just 1,280 mm wide and weighing 1,150 kg with ROPS, it can work efficiently in confined spaces while delivering the functionality expected from a full-featured tractor.

Power comes from a 1.13-litre Perkins 403J-11 three-cylinder diesel engine rated at 18.4 kW. A hydrostatic transmission with three operating ranges provides smooth, continuously variable travel at speeds of up to 25 km/h. Combined with four-wheel drive, full hydraulic steering, wet disc brakes and a minimum turning-circle radius of 2.8 metres, the NST254H offers precise, confident and operator-friendly control.

Its versatility extends far beyond its compact dimensions. The tractor provides an 810 kg lift capacity at the hitch, an 18 L/min hydraulic flow and three hydraulic outputs-two mid-mounted and one rear. A 540 rpm rear PTO and 2,100 rpm mid PTO support a broad selection of implements. Available equipment includes a front loader with a 200 kg rated lift capacity and 2,190 mm maximum lift height, as well as a three-blade mid-mounted mower deck offering a 1,515 mm cutting width. From mowing and material handling to light tillage and snow clearance, one compact machine can perform multiple year-round duties.

The NMF5546 and NMF7546C deliver 41.1 kW and 55.6 kW respectively. Both feature four-cylinder turbocharged common-rail engines, four-wheel drive, 12-forward/12-reverse transmissions, 540/1000 rpm PTOs and 35 L/min hydraulic systems, with 45 L/min pumps available as an option. Optional creeper gearing expands their suitability for precision, low-speed field operations.

For specialist fruit-growing applications, the NMF7546CF combines 55 kW of power with a compact overall width of 1,470 mm. Completing the line-up, the NLX954F delivers 70.5 kW, 394 Nm of maximum torque, 2,500 kg hitch lift capacity and 57 L/min hydraulic flow in a 1,560 mm-wide package engineered for demanding orchard and vineyard work.

Supported by SUMEC Hardware & Tools' expanding European sales, dealer and after-sales network, the five-model portfolio offers European customers a new combination of practical engineering, broad implement compatibility and dependable local support.

Company Brief of SUMEC

Founded in 1997, SUMEC, is a nationally recognized high-tech enterprise based in Nanjing, China, specializing in outdoor power equipment and service robots. Its global business network serves major developed and emerging markets, supported by production and supply chains in China, the United States, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Company's innovation capabilities are supported by a national engineering research center, a national industrial design center and a national postdoctoral research workstation. It has been recognized as a National Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise and a national specialized and innovative“Little Giant” enterprise and selected for the Manufacturing Single Champion cultivation program. With integrated capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, sales and services, the Company has developed an ecosystem of lithium-ion battery-powered products and intelligent equipment. Its products have won all three major international design awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, and it has ranked among Nanjing's Top 100 Manufacturing Enterprises for 10 consecutive years.

The Company also embeds low-carbon principles throughout product development, manufacturing and supply chain management. It has achieved Walmart's highest sustainability rating and obtained the world's first product carbon footprint certificate and carbon-neutral enterprise certification in its industry. These capabilities underpin its competitiveness and recognition in international markets.

Company Brief of YTO

YTO Group Corporation (YTO) is a long-established Chinese agricultural machinery manufacturer, founded in 1955 and based in Luoyang, Henan Province, China. With more than 70 years of experience, YTO has developed a comprehensive agricultural equipment business encompassing complete machines and key components. Its product portfolio includes wheeled tractors, crawler tractors, harvesting machinery, agricultural implements and diesel engines.

YTO's manufacturing capabilities span the development and production of complete agricultural machines and core components, including engines, transmission systems, cabs, castings and forgings. This integrated manufacturing structure supports product development, system integration and quality management, underpinned by decades of expertise in agricultural equipment.

YTO continues to develop and apply powershift transmissions, continuously variable transmissions (CVT), intelligent driving technologies and hybrid power systems, expanding its product range to address diverse agricultural applications.

YTO's export business reaches more than 100 countries and regions. The company has established dealer and after-sales service networks in its key international markets, providing local customers with sales and service support.



Lin Yinlu

SUMEC FRANCE Sarl

+ +49 15231436106

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YTO to Showcase Five-Tractor Portfolio at EIMA, Led by the Versatile 25 hp NST254H News Provided By MEROTEC GmbH November 12, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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