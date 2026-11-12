Biowraptor Raises $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Round To Advance Room-Temperature Stabilization Of Biologics

BioWraptor Co-founders Jen Laws and Maëva Coste

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BioWraptor, a biotechnology company developing technology to stabilize fragile biomolecules at room temperature, today announced that it has closed a $1.5 million pre-seed round. Participants in the round included Anima x Alpha Star, SNOCAP, NY Ventures, as well as angel investors Pascal and Bérangère Marguet, Ryan Jeffery, and Dolgin and Greg Haar. The funding will support expanded laboratory resourcing and capabilities to accelerate customer pilots and product commercialization in the life sciences.

BioWraptor has engineered naturally derived building blocks that form a protective“wrap” around fragile biomolecules, stabilizing them at room temperature. The technology takes inspiration from tardigrades, microscopic organisms known for their ability to survive extreme environmental conditions. By reducing or potentially eliminating the need for refrigeration in applicable healthcare products, BioWraptor aims to simplify distribution, reduce energy use and associated emissions, and expand access to research tools, diagnostics, medicines and biologics. The platform also has potential applications in agriculture, cosmetics, space, and other areas of biotechnology.

“From the -80°Celsius freezer to the refrigerated truck to the fridge in someone's kitchen, the entire logistics chain for many healthcare products, including life-saving vaccines, relies on refrigeration. This is expensive, wasteful, energy-consuming, and access-restricting,” said Maëva Coste, CEO of BioWraptor.“Our vision is a future where patients anywhere in the world can access the treatments they need without geography, infrastructure or the availability of reliable refrigeration determining what's possible. By rethinking how we protect fragile biomolecules, we have an opportunity to make healthcare distribution more accessible, resilient and sustainable.”

“We believe price is one of the strongest levers for societal change. BioWraptor embodies this ethos by eliminating one of the biggest costs of storing and transporting perishable goods,” said Jonathan Azoff, co-founder and general partner at SNØCAP.“As it scales, this innovation could lower costs for essentials from groceries to pharmaceuticals while reducing energy demand across often-overlooked but critical supply chains.”

BioWraptor's approach builds on research into biomolecular stabilization, including work published by Coste and a City University of New York scientific team in Nature Materials. The company, founded by Coste and Jen Laws, participates in several programs that support innovation and commercialization, including Activate, a fellowship that helps scientists translate breakthrough research into commercially viable technologies; NYCEDC Newlab Founder Fellows; Communitas America Accelerator; NY Innovation Hot Spot; The Life Science Entrepreneurship program; Materialize accelerator; Ray of Hope Accelerator; and BioTools Innovator (BTI). These affiliations reflect the scientific foundation of BioWraptor's technology and its potential for real-world applications. BioWraptor was also named a 2026 nominee for the Prix Galien USA EcoHealth Award, which recognizes innovations that advance human health while protecting the environment.

"BioWraptor has what it takes to change how healthcare reaches the world: exceptional science, a strategy proven by nature, and founders built for this mission,” said investor Sandra Rey, CEO of Anima, a French bio-inspired venture studio that transforms breakthrough scientific discoveries into scalable, nature-aligned businesses.“We are proud to back them at the moment it matters most, as they build the foundation for what comes next.”

For more information, visit biowraptor

About BioWraptor

BioWraptor is a biotechnology company developing technology to stabilize fragile biomolecules at room temperature. By rethinking how sensitive biological products are protected, the company aims to eliminate dependence on cold-chain infrastructure and enable more accessible, sustainable distribution of healthcare products and other biological materials. Learn more at biowraptor.

Whitney McGoram

McGoram Consulting

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BioWraptor Raises $1.5 Million Pre-Seed Round to Advance Room-Temperature Stabilization of Biologics News Provided By McGoram Consulting November 12, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.