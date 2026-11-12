WORLD-RENOWNED BODY WORLDS EXHIBITION COMING TO SAN DIEGO

Acclaimed Anatomical Exhibition Brings Real Human Specimens to Del Mar in a New Exploration of the Connection Between Body, Mind and Health; Tickets On Sale Now

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BODY WORLDS, the world famous exhibition that has taken millions of visitors beneath the skin of the human body, is coming to San Diego with BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness. Opening December 22, 2026 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the exhibition brings together real human specimens, interactive installations, and scientific insights, and asks one central question that concerns us all: What does happiness have to do with the body? BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness reveals that happiness is not simply a fleeting emotion or a matter of positive thinking. It is deeply connected to the way we live, move, breathe, feel, recover, and relate to others. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit .Created by Dr. Gunther von Hagens, inventor of Plastination, and curated by physician and designer Dr. Angelina Whalley, the exhibition explores the science behind that connection, from stress, resilience, and social connection to movement, aging, brain health, and the effects of everyday lifestyle choices. Unlike anatomical models or digital recreations, BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness allows visitors to see real human anatomy through specimens preserved using Plastination. Guests will encounter whole-body plastinates alongside individual organs, body slices, and multimedia displays illustrating how the human body changes through health, disease, age, and lifestyle.Exhibition highlights include striking whole-body plastinates such as The Archer and a duo of Soccer Players, illustrating the remarkable complexity of the human body in motion and exploring the connection between physical activity, everyday experiences, and happiness. Visitors can also explore side-by-side displays of healthy and diseased organs, revealing the profound impact of lifestyle choices and disease on the body while highlighting the importance of physical and emotional well-being.Additional exhibition features include:.Interactive elements, including the Anatomical Mirror, where visitors can visualize the position of vital organs within their own body..A documentary photo series on centenarians, exploring longevity and healthy aging..The Save Your Spine display, offering practical ergonomic advice for everyday movement..Insights into brain health, including conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, explored through plastinates, brain scans, and multimedia presentations.Dr. Angelina Whalley, curator of BODY WORLDS, says,“Through plastination, we are able to present the human body in a memorable and beautiful way, allowing people to learn about anatomy, disease and health in a direct and deeply personal manner. With The Anatomy of Happiness, I want to show that our body is not only the basis of life, but also the place where our experiences, emotions, and choices leave their traces. Many visitors leave BODY WORLDS with a new awareness of their own body and a new motivation to live more consciously.”"We're incredibly excited to bring BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness to San Diego. We want visitors to leave not only amazed by what they have seen, but thinking differently about their own health, well-being and the choices they make every day," says Sorina Burlacu, the exhibition's producer.More than 58 million people have visited BODY WORLDS exhibitions in more than 175 cities worldwide since the first exhibition opened in Japan in 1995. All specimens displayed in BODY WORLDS were donated by individuals who chose to give their bodies for scientific and educational purposes after death. Official BODY WORLDS exhibitions are the only anatomical exhibitions of their kind to rely on an established body donation program. To date, more than 24,000 people worldwide have registered to donate their bodies to Dr. von Hagens' Institute for Plastination after death.BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness event details:Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.Del Mar, CA 92014Ticket prices range from $29-$35, with discounts available for seniors, students, groups and families, youth, and military.EXHIBITION HOURSMonday-Thursday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.ABOUT BODY WORLDSBODY WORLDS was created by Dr. Gunther von Hagens and Dr. Angelina Whalley to make human anatomy accessible to the general public. The exhibitions use real human specimens preserved through Plastination, a process invented by Dr. von Hagens in 1977 that replaces bodily fluids and soluble fats with reactive plastics. For tickets and additional information, visit .

John Tellem

Tellem Grody PR

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WORLD-RENOWNED BODY WORLDS EXHIBITION COMING TO SAN DIEGO News Provided By Tellem Grody PR November 12, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry



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