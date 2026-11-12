Recruiting For Good Launches 2028 Travel Rewards Featuring Top 5 European Festivals

Love to Celebrate an Anniversary or Milestone Birthday at The Sweetest Festivals in Europe in 2028 participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive Three Days to Party Trip

Love to Celebrate an Anniversary or Milestone Birthday at The Sweetest Festivals in Europe in 2028 participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive Three Days to Party Trip

Love to celebrate your 25th anniversary or Milestone birthday at Venice Carnival in 2028 Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive travel reward! 3DaystoParty Made Just for You!

Love to Celebrate Your Anniversary or Milestone Birthday in 2028 at The Sweetest Christmas Festival Festival in Europe Participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive Three Days to Party Trip Made Just for You

Love to Celebrate an Anniversary or Milestone Birthday and Experience Dublin's St. Patrick Festival in 2028 participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn The All-inclusive Three Days to Party Trip Made Just for You!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with all-inclusive luxury travel '3 Days to Party' in Europe

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good, a values driven staffing agency known for its innovative community initiatives, has officially launched its highly anticipated 2028 Referral Rewards campaign to celebrate and experience the highly anticipated once-in-a-lifetime cultural and musical experiences at the continent's top five celebrations."Love to travel and party for Good? Join Recruiting for Good to Celebrate 2028 ( ). In 2028, Recruiting for Good will be celebrating our 30th anniversary in business by rewarding referrals with the sweetest trips to party for good," says Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good. "For three decades, our focus has been on connecting talent with great companies and funding causes we love. Now, we are channeling that success into the ultimate thank-you-gifting unparalleled, life-changing experiences at Europe's most spectacular celebrations to the people who help us grow."The All-Inclusive Trip to Gift Three Days to Party for Good in 2028:. $1,000 Airfare Credit – Fly seamlessly to your dream destination. $3,000 Luxury Hotel Gift Card – Secure a gorgeous, five-star stay. $500 Dining Gift Card – Experience 'Michelin Starred' RestaurantThe Top 5 Iconic European Festivals Featured in 2028:lineup:. Venice Carnival (February): Step into a magical, centuries-old fairy tale featuring elite access to Italy's most exclusive masked balls, grand water parades along the canals, and historic costumed celebrations.. St. Patrick's Day in Dublin (March ): Experience the ultimate global party right in the heart of Ireland, complete with VIP access to legendary cultural parades, traditional pub celebrations, and historic city festivities.. Barcelona Spring Party: Books + Roses (April): Immerse yourself in the romantic and spectacular La Diada de Sant Jordi (St. George's Day) in Spain, where the streets of Catalonia transform into a massive cultural festival flooded with millions of roses, book markets, and vibrant street parties.. Oktoberfest in Munich (September/October): Enjoy the world's largest and most famous folk festival in Germany, featuring reserved seating in the premier corporate beer tents, traditional Bavarian culinary feasts, and elite hospitality.. The Sweetest Christmas in Strasbourg known as 'Europe's Oldest Christmas Festival' (In December ): Discover the enchanting magic of the "Capital of Christmas" in France, featuring a curated winter itinerary through Europe's oldest holiday markets, fairy-tale light displays, and artisanal tastings.How to Earn The Perfect 2028 All-Inclusive Europe Trip to Share and Gift?Participate in recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program (before March 1st, 2027, to earn 2028 Festival Trips in Spring; Venice Carnival, St Patrick's in Dublin, and Sant Jordi in Barcelona).To earn your '3 Days to Party' luxury travel package, participants follow a straightforward three-step corporate referral process managed by Recruiting for Good.Here is exactly how the reward program works:. Introduce the Hiring Company: Introduce Recruiting for Good to a company executive, HR manager, or decision-maker who is actively looking to hire professional staff.. Talent Match Acquisition: Recruiting for Good works with the introduced company to find and place the right professional talent into their open position.. Unlock the Festival Reward: Once the talent search is successfully completed and the placement is finalized, you earn the all-inclusive '3 Days to Party' trip to one of Europe's top 5 festivals to celebrate 2028.About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been helping US companies find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, and Operations (HR, Marketing, Sales) and using placement fees to fund causes causes we love, including The Sweetest Gigs. Find more details about the program and mission at Recruiting for Good: .Love to surprise your plus one with a meaningful trip to celebrate an anniversary or milestone birthday? Have you made a difference for ten years and have a profile on LinkedIn. You're invited to participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn the sweetest all-inclusive Europe trip (airfare, stay at 5-Star hotels and dine at best 'Michelin starred restaurants') to experience the best cultural festivals in 2028.Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Girls. We have created over 100 unique gigs, served over 100 girls. Recruiting for Good Founder created The Sweetest Gigs (meaningful mentoring work program) and methodology Girls Design TomorrowTM (based on 3000 hours of personal mentoring hours with daughters and mothers).Launching in 2027 'The Sweetest Gig' for Girls in Third Grade to Fifth Grade created by Recruiting for Good. Girls who land the 5-month gig read a book and write a review every month; when they complete the gig Recruiting for Good Gifts $500 to open a Savings AccountLove to improve the quality of your life and support girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good to party for good and earn the sweetest rewards; dining, travel, sweet VIP Tix (concerts, sports, theater).Media Contact:...XXX

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

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Recruiting for Good Launches 2028 Travel Rewards Featuring Top 5 European Festivals News Provided By Recruiting for Good November 12, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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