Stealthy And Snow-Ready: Canadian Company ENVO Announces Next-Generation Electric Snow Bikes For Utility And Defense

next-generation electric snow bikes for utility and defense

next-generation electric snow bikes for utility and defense

Next Generation Moonbike for Defence

An E-snow bike designed for weekend thrills is about to report for duty. ENVO to release new heavy-duty MoonBike models around winter 2028.

- Ali Kazemkhani, ENVO Drive CEOBURNABY, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- It sounds like something from a spy thriller: a silent snow bike built to slip across the snowy back country undetected. But it's real, and it's being developed in Canada.Burnaby-based ENVO Drive Systems is developing a heavier-duty version of its popular MoonBike, aimed at professional crews, harsh-weather operations and defense customers.Like its ultralight counterpart, the utility version will feature a zero-carbon footprint, low-noise operation, and a low heat signature. But it's built bigger and tougher, with a larger seat and sled, double the motor power and attachments to handle a wider range of professional work.The current version isn't going anywhere and will remain a light, agile, and fun battery-powered rig for snow transport and recreation.MoonBikes are already popular with resorts. Since the product launched, 1,200 units have been deployed in 45 parks across more than 25 countries. This includes Avoriaz ski resort in France, where the lift operator runs a fleet of six MoonBikes for resort operations and lift maintenance.The next-generation MoonBike aims to broaden this reach - from light maintenance and resort operations to demanding professional work in harsh winter environments, as well as military applications such as patrol, reconnaissance and transport.“Teams who work in the snow need tools that are tough, clean, and quiet. That's exactly where MoonBikes are headed,” says Ali Kazemkhani, CEO and founder of ENVO Drive Systems.Aerospace pedigree: MoonBikes' founder is a former aircraft engineerIn some ways, this is a natural evolution. MoonBikes founder and mechanical engineer Nicolas Muron spent six years at Dassault Aviation working in aircraft structural engineering before creating MoonBikes.While MoonBikes was acquired by Burnaby-based ENVO Drive Systems in 2025, Muron remains at the helm of engineering and design, collaborating with ENVO's engineering team.“MoonBikes introduced an entirely new way to experience winter with the world's first ultralight electric snowbike, combining innovative engineering, efficient propulsion and the sheer fun of riding,” says Muron.“The next challenge is to deliver more capability and broaden its uses without losing what made the original work: lightness, simplicity and agility.”Feedback from professional MoonBikes customers has been enthusiastic so far, with strong interest in the new utility models.Building on ENVO's modular technologyThe design of the new utility MoonBike will get a boost from technology ENVO has been developing for its new UPT, a modular light electric vehicle that allows buyers to build on a shared platform to configure more than 18 different vehicle types.MoonBike will have access to upgraded batteries, interfaces, controllers and selected components drawn from ENVO's modular mobility ecosystem.“By joining ENVO's production philosophy, MoonBikes can evolve into a more adaptable, feature-rich and lower-cost platform by leveraging mass-produced, configurable components across products,” says ENVO's Kazemkhani.“Combining MoonBike technology with the UPT platform can also open a path toward future utilitarian snow-mobility applications, including multi-track and specialty electric snow vehicles.”Logistics and customer support for the next-generation MoonBikes will run through ENVO's established operations in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Poland.About ENVO Drive SystemsENVO Drive Systems helps people and communities move better through practical, efficient and right-sized electric mobility. Its engineering approach combines modularity, configurable designs, and shared components to develop purpose-built vehicles for different needs. Based in Burnaby, British Columbia, ENVO's growing lineup includese-bikes, Veemo, UPT, MoonBike, SnowBike and SnowKart.

Behnaz Arab

Envo Drive Systems Inc.

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Moonbike in Action

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Stealthy and snow-ready: Canadian company ENVO announces next-generation electric snow bikes for utility and defense News Provided By Envo Drive Systems Inc. November 12, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Environment, Military Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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