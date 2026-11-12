GTA VI Needs To Hit $1.9B In Sales To Meet Investor Expectations, Says Bofa Analyst Sees 33% Potential Upside In TTWO Stock



Analyst Omar Dessouky expects Take-Two to release initial GTA VI sales figures by at least November 23.

According to market research firm Sensor Tower, more than 11.27 million units of GTA VI have been pre-ordered, with revenue of nearly $1.1 billion. Earlier this week, Take-Two reported Q2 revenue of $1.50 billion, down from $1.77 billion a year earlier.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) faces a crucial test in the coming times as its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) approaches launch, with BofA estimating that the game needs to generate at least $1.9 billion in sales to meet investors' fiscal 2027 expectations.

The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating and a price target of $330 on TTWO, representing a 33% upside potential from current levels.

TTWO shares were down about 2% at the time of writing.

BofA Flags November 20-23 As Key Dates

BofA analyst Omar Dessouky expects Take-Two to release initial GTA VI sales figures by at least November 23, four days after the game's scheduled launch. However, an announcement as early as November 20 could indicate particularly strong first-day sales, the analyst said.

On the flip side, Dessouky believes the absence of a sales announcement by November 23 could signal weaker-than-expected launch demand.

GTA VI will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with the standard edition priced at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99.

Take-Two Sees Strong GTA VI Preorders

In an earnings call last week, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said GTA VI preorders beat initial expectations.

“Preorders for Grand Theft Auto VI are tracking far in excess of our initial expectations, and we know that the numbers will speak for themselves soon enough,” Zelnick said in the analyst call following the company's second-quarter (Q2) report. CFO Lainie Goldstein called the preorder volume“extraordinary.”

According to market research firm Sensor Tower, more than 11.27 million units have been pre-ordered, generating nearly $1.1 billion in revenue.

Take-Two reported second-quarter (Q2) revenue of $1.50 billion, down from $1.77 billion a year earlier, while loss narrowed to $0.29 per share from a $0.73 per-share loss. The company also maintained its fiscal 2027 net bookings forecast of $8 billion to $8.2 billion.

Retail Remains Extremely Bullish On TTWO

Retail sentiment for TTWO on Stocktwits remained 'extremely bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user said a pullback after a strong rally cannot be seen as a shock move. TTWO shares have gained nearly 19% so far in November.

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The stock has shed about 10% so far in 2026.

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