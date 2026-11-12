PM Modi to Inaugurate Golden Jubilee of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram and the birth centenary commemoration of Mananeeya HV Sheshadri at S-VYASA University in Bengaluru on November 13. The programme, scheduled to begin at 10 am, is being organised by the S-VYASA Registered Society in memory of HV Sheshadri.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale will attend the occasion as the distinguished guest. Karnataka Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Mayor of Miryang City, South Korea, Ahn Byeong-Gu, will be the guests of honour.

Speaking about the celebrations, Dr H.R. Nagendra, President of VYASA Society, said the occasion marks 50 years of service at Prashanti Kutiram and highlighted the institution's contribution to research in the field of yoga. "We are celebrating our Golden Jubilee celebration of the 50 years of our service in Prashanti Kutiram. We are known for research in the world. We are going further to develop the most unique research lab called Ritambhara to track the higher dimensions of yoga to what we call Samadhi..." Nagendra told ANI.

He further announced that the institution would launch its Thiruvananthapuram campus on the occasion of the Prime Minister's visit. Meanwhile, Prem Bhandari, Chief Advisor for International Affairs at S-VYASA, announced that the institution would provide 1,000 world-class artificial limbs free of cost to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of HV Sheshadri.