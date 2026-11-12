Chastanet Demands Full Accounting Of 'XCD 110M CIP Funds' SSDF Audit, Minister Frederick's Leave

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

In an open letter dated 10 November 2026 to prime minister and minister for finance, Philip J. Pierre and Imran Williams, director of finance, Subject:“Your administration must answer basic questions – There should be nothing to hide,” leader of the opposition (LOO), Allen Chastanet, questioned unresolved concerns surrounding the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund ( SSDF) and ongoing audits, the alleged transfer of approximately XCD110 million in CIP funds to the SSDF and minister Richard Frederick's administrative leave.

Strategic misstep

“ There Should Be Nothing to Hide,” the LOO's political letter said repeatedly, while linking technical and public administration matters to the everyday struggles of ordinary Saint Lucians-rising electricity, water, food, and fuel costs.

The political strategy of the LOO's reliance on open letters creates noise. It prioritises spectacle over substance, and continues to miss strategic opportunities to reformat, structure, and table content directly in parliament.

A structured parliamentary presentation forces the government to place official responses on the record in Hansard, establishing a permanent, legally accountable paper trail rather than leaving the debate to street talk for political point-scoring.

The LOO's call – with responsive rudiments

Q: Explain the basis for Richard Frederick's administrative leave, the conditions attached to it and its financial implications, including whether you continue to authorise payment of his salary, allowances and benefits?

This is a valid question that raises questions about public money/finance, ministerial arrangements and governance.

Q: Provide a full account of the approximately EC$110 million reportedly made available to the SSDF, explaining how the money was transferred, when the transfers took place, who authorised them and under what authority?

Q: Publish a detailed breakdown of how the funds were spent, including the programmes financed, recipients, amounts disbursed and any balance remaining?

It is counterproductive to adopt a prosecutorial posture, repeating earlier demands and leaning heavily on suspicion. Know-how exposes that repeated refrain,“There Should Be Nothing to Hide” and“What is there to hide?” assumes concealment without presenting fresh evidence/information that is being actively withheld. This is rhetorical rather than forensic.

Q: Publish the SSDF's outstanding audited financial statements and any reports identifying financial or administrative weaknesses, together with the corresponding financial reports of the National Economic Fund?

Selective presentation of context does not acknowledge that the SSDF audit backlog predates the current administration. Clearing the SSDF's backlog of outstanding financial statements is ongoing. The objective is to finalise the remaining accounts by the end of 2026. Omitting this context is deliberate and obstructive.

Q: Disclose the details and findings of the audit your administration announced and commit to an independent audit and a Commission of Inquiry, with appropriate safeguards for complainants, witnesses and relevant records.



Demands that outrun process for full disclosure of ongoing audit details, an independent audit, and a Commission of Inquiry risk appearing to demand multiple overlapping processes before existing ones have concluded. The attempt to raise questions of inaction, when the government is already conducting an audit, is a clever attempt to claim the high ground of due process and political pressure, rather than following institutional oversight and governance procedure.

Political effectiveness

The question on the cost-of-living pressures faced by ordinary Saint Lucians broadly resonates beyond pure party politics. While focusing on process and authority , the government's broader systems of financial oversight and accountability are fair questions for any administration.

The framework of issues surrounding matters of basic accountability of public resources is a classic opposition document that is consistently accusatory, stating:“ There should be nothing to hide.” In such terms, it is directed to mobilise the base, harden partisanship, and prioritise accusation over precise, evidence-based scrutiny.

The LOO's methodology lacks a clear opposition narrative that can be repeated across platforms and shape the national conversation with hard evidence at every stage.

In the broader context, the LOO's letter and approach risk weakening returns in the midst of the LOO's leadership uncertainty. Attempts to execute a hit-and-run (out of the country) campaign, leaving behind questions designed to erode trust, cannot derive any perception of influence.

Government strategy

Government actions that point to corrective action can easily derail this strategy with procedural insulation, institutional processes, formal disclosure through parliament and the tabling of audited statements, while emphasising continuity of governance.

Credibility matters

Public accountability requires clear, defensible outcomes. The discernment of restraint, prolonged silence, and process-focused containment while projecting institutional control conveys political risk, evasiveness, and/or technocracy.

Saint Lucia currently has a stable, majority SLP government under prime minister Pierre. The opposition focuses on unanswered questions, perceived lack of transparency, accountability and governance oversight to satisfy public demand.

Public confidence, trust and statesmanship require structure and accountability. This calls for an approach to responsibility and justification of actions.

A clever response

The government has yet to issue a formal reply to the LOO's latest letter, which relies heavily on insinuation, conflation, and rhetorical overreach over precise evidence-based scrutiny.

The LOO's letter and omission of context in a political correspondence does not substitute for due process while the relevant institutional work continues. Parliament is the proper forum for formal reporting on state institutions, guided by legislative procedure.

Sincerely,

Arianna Philips

A careful government response can exploit matters of trust, accountability, discipline and consistency that resonate with voters concerned about the cost of living and public integrity (