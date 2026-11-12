Zelensky, Rutte Discuss Air Defense Missile Shortages, Starshield Disruptions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

The head of state thanked NATO for its continued support in protecting Ukrainian airspace. He stressed that the situation had become extremely difficult due to the large number of Russian drones and missiles. In the first week of this month alone, Russia launched 115 missiles of various types, thousands of guided aerial bombs and jet-powered Shahed drones at Ukraine.

"In addition to the constant shortage of anti-ballistic interceptors, which Russia exploits to destroy our energy infrastructure, disruptions to Starshield service along the front line and in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories are creating serious challenges. This significantly limits our ability to intercept jet-powered“shaheds.” Of course, the Russians are the only ones benefiting from this," Zelensky said.

Freyja anti-ballistic missile system may begin trials this winter – Zelensky

He stressed that now, with trilateral negotiations gaining momentum, it is important that Ukraine does not find itself with empty air defense launchers and has the means to protect itself.

Artificial restrictions do not serve peace – they serve the aggressor, Zelensky said.

"Thank you, Mark, for your willingness to help with PAC-2 and PAC-3," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky arrived in Denmark on November 10.

Together with the country's prime minister, he met with students at the University of Copenhagen, where he stressed that by defending itself, Ukraine is defending all of Europe.

File photo: Office of the President of Ukraine