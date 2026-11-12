Azerbaijan And UK Explore Expanded Cooperation In Green Finance
This is stipulated in the joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin on November 12.
The participants plan to promote dialogue between relevant authorities and financial institutions, facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen institutional cooperation.
Other areas of focus include supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening financial sector resilience and transparency, and improving access to international markets, in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of the two countries.
The declaration also provides for cooperation on the clean energy transition, including renewable energy development, green finance and low-carbon technologies.
These areas are seen as important for strengthening climate resilience, supporting progress towards net-zero objectives and enhancing energy security.
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