Azerbaijan And UK To Expand Cooperation In AI And Digital Governance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom intend to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital governance, scientific research and innovation.

This is stipulated in the joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin on November 12.

The participants plan to promote partnerships between universities, research institutions and industry, as well as cooperation in emerging technologies and life sciences.

The document specifically highlights the importance of exchanging expertise in artificial intelligence, digital governance and the innovation landscape. Particular attention will be given to skills development, transparency and inclusive growth.

The two sides also intend to deepen cooperation in higher education, vocational education and training, and the development of digital and technical skills.

The declaration further provides for supporting people-to-people exchanges and professional networks to strengthen mutual understanding and long-term cooperation between the two societies.