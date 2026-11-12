Table Trac, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine-Month 2026 Financial Results
|For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
|Net income
|$ 38,219
|$ 58,352
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|4,627,387
|4,601,110
|Basic net income per share
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|4,682,008
|4,676,672
|Diluted net income per share
|$ 0.01
|$ 0.01
The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
|Net income to common stockholders
|$ 2,014,644
|$ 985,374
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|4,620,105
|4,592,638
|Basic net income per share
|$ 0.44
|$ 0.21
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|4,668,737
|4,657,538
|Diluted net income per share
|$ 0.43
|$ 0.21
About Table Trac, Inc.
Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases casino information and management systems and provides related technical support to casino operators. The Company's CasinoTrac platform is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible casino management system that integrates with a broad range of third-party software and hardware.
CasinoTrac provides capabilities supporting player tracking, promotions, kiosks, cage and vault operations, accounting and other casino-management functions. The Company's systems are designed to support the auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements of the gaming industry.
The Company's management systems, ancillary products and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance at approximately 115 casino operators in more than 300 casinos worldwide.
More information is available at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives and future operating performance. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Investor Contact
Randy Gilbert
Chief Executive Officer
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877
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