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Table Trac, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Nine-Month 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-12 03:01:19

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor casino operations, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q is available through the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR database.

Third Quarter and Nine-Month 2026 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2026:

  • Revenue increased 12.7% to $2.41 million, compared with $2.14 million for the third quarter of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased 9.6% to $1.73 million, compared with $1.57 million for the third quarter of 2025.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026:

  • Revenue increased 31.9% to $10.57 million, compared with $8.01 million for the same period of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased 23.7% to $7.35 million, compared with $5.94 million for the same period of 2025.

Management Commentary

“Through the first nine months of 2026, Table Trac delivered meaningful growth in revenue, gross profit, operating income and earnings per share,” said Randy Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer.“Our year-to-date results reflect continued growth in our business, the contribution from system sales and maintenance revenue, and our continued focus on managing the business responsibly.”

“Third-quarter revenue and gross profit increased over the prior-year period, while the timing and mix of revenue continued to influence quarterly profitability. We remain focused on our customers, the continued development of the CasinoTrac platform, and investing in products and capabilities that position Table Trac for long-term growth.”

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025
Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
Net income $ 38,219 $ 58,352
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,627,387 4,601,110
Basic net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,682,008 4,676,672
Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01


The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025
Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:
Net income to common stockholders $ 2,014,644 $ 985,374
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,620,105 4,592,638
Basic net income per share $ 0.44 $ 0.21
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,668,737 4,657,538
Diluted net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.21


About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases casino information and management systems and provides related technical support to casino operators. The Company's CasinoTrac platform is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible casino management system that integrates with a broad range of third-party software and hardware.

CasinoTrac provides capabilities supporting player tracking, promotions, kiosks, cage and vault operations, accounting and other casino-management functions. The Company's systems are designed to support the auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements of the gaming industry.

The Company's management systems, ancillary products and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance at approximately 115 casino operators in more than 300 casinos worldwide.

More information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives and future operating performance. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact
Randy Gilbert
Chief Executive Officer
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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