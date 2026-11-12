Cribl Named To Inaugural 2026 AI 100 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cribl recognized among top 100 private AI companies for its work in frontier AI for security and observability

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced it has been named to the inaugural AI 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private AI companies in the world, published by Newcomer in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners. Many of the Fortune 100 already trust Cribl's open platform for IT and security data, where their teams and agents can run ready-made solutions, build their own applications, and keep ownership of their data.

"AI is changing what's possible in security and observability, but only if it has the right context and the right model for each job. That's what Cribl is built for,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl.“We give teams and their agents the data and models they need to make it practical and affordable to put AI to work at telemetry scale. Being named to the first AI 100 is a credit to the team doing that work.”

The inaugural AI 100 evaluated nominated companies and recognized category leaders across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). Honorees span foundation models, AI infrastructure and compute, developer tools and agents, AI apps, vertical AI, security, physical AI and robotics, and deeptech and AI for science.

Cribl's growth is driven by deep expertise in telemetry data and a single platform designed to serve both observability and security. This year, Cribl expanded the solutions it builds on top of that platform, including Cribl Detec, an open SIEM, and Cribl StreamAI, an AI gateway that routes, governs, and monitors AI traffic across models. Acquisitions of CardinalOp, Radiant Security's AI SOC technolog, and Ter are expanding Cribl's reach across security operations and observability, and opening new markets for solutions built on the same platform. The Cribl AI Research Lab is also advancing frontier AI for security and observability, building custom models such as cribl-decision and publishing SecIT Bench to show how AI models perform on real IT and security work, helping customers select the right cost profile for the right task.

The AI 100 adds to a growing list of industry recognition for Cribl, including being named a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 honoree and a three-time Fortune Cyber60 honoree, as well as earning recognition on Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2026 and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2025.

“The artificial intelligence startup set plays by its own rules: there are upstarts with unprecedented revenue growth, companies profiting off of seemingly insatiable inference spending, highly valued speculative research labs, and wildly ambitious robotics companies. These AI native startups are already reshaping the global economy. With our friends at Bessemer, we rethought what matters for the AI age, bringing together the most promising startups harnessing foundation models to transform our digital and physical world,” said Eric Newcomer, founder of Newcomer.

“The AI 100 puts a spotlight on the top 100 companies driving the AI economy forward, built by a generation of founders moving at a speed and scale we've never seen before. We're already seeing that exponential value creation play out across infra, AI applications, and physical AI. The remarkable part is that it's still early: this inaugural cohort is just the starting point, a natural evolution of our decade-long Cloud 100 franchise,” said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

The inaugural AI 100 is published at ai100.newcomer.co, and was unveiled live onstage at the Cerebral Valley AI Summit in San Francisco.

About Cribl

Cribl is the AI Platform for Telemetry, purpose-built for IT and security data. Cribl's platform is a single, shared infrastructure that powers SIEM, observability, AI SOC, and other solutions, alongside custom applications people and AI agents build on top of it. Cribl provides a control plane to route and govern AI traffic, protect sensitive data, and monitor AI usage, cost, performance, and risk, so they can investigate issues and take action faster. Trusted by half of the Fortune 100, Cribl gives IT and security teams the choice, control, and flexibility to build custom tools, run ready-made solutions, or route data anywhere, without paying to store it twice. Founded in 2018, Cribl is remote-first with an office in San Francisco.

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