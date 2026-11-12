From Franchisee Of The Year To Brand President: That 1 Painter Names Tim Harding To Lead The Brand

Tim and Stephanie Harding, owners of That 1 Painter Phoenix, pose with their 2024 Franchisee of the Year award at ResiCon.

ResiBrands CEO Steven Montgomery with Tim and Stephanie Harding at ResiCon.

Tim Harding, Brand President of That 1 Painter

Harding built his Phoenix location from scratch with no painting experience, sold it on day one, and now leads T1P with an owner-first focus for 2027.

- Tim Harding

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- That 1 Painter (T1P ), the residential painting franchise, today announced Tim Harding as Brand President. Harding is a former T1P franchise owner who was named Franchisee of the Year just seven months after opening. He brings an owner's perspective to every level of the brand.

Harding and his wife bought T1P's Phoenix location in 2023 with no background in the painting industry. They had just moved to Scottsdale and knew no one in the area.

“We were literally starting from scratch, starting from the ground up,” Harding said.“Our experience with T1P was amazing. We had all the support in the world that we could ask for.”

Rather than hire a large team right away, Harding ran every part of the business himself: project management, sales, back office and admin. The approach paid off. In 2024, just seven months after opening, Harding was named Franchisee of the Year, and he went on to expand into additional territories. In 2026, Harding received T1P's sales award for the highest closing ratio in the system, above 60%.

When the Hardings decided to sell so they could spend more time with their three sons, the response was immediate. The listing went live on a Monday and drew 13 offers that day. The family accepted the very first one.

“We thought this was going to be a six-month, maybe a year-long process,” Harding said.“We came into T1P, we invested to be here, we put a lot of effort into our location. And now we've exited with a phenomenal return on investment.”

An owner-first agenda

Harding describes owning a T1P location as being handed a“golden paintbrush”: a business of your own, built with a proven system behind you. As Brand President, he wants every current owner to get the most out of theirs. His top priority is helping them raise profit margins, improve closing ratios and grow more profitable businesses.

“I fully understand what it's like to be in the owner's shoes,” Harding said.“Everything we do at the brand president level has a real impact on someone's family, on their business, on their bank account. I take that very, very seriously. I want our owners to know that I've got their back.”

Harding is launching a Momentum Tour, spending several days on-site at T1P locations to train owners on the sales practices that drove his own closing ratio above 60%. He is also supporting several brand-wide initiatives going into 2027:

SHVR, T1P's custom CRM, now rolling out across the system

Velocity Coaching, a new owner coaching platform

A new merchandise, apparel and uniform line

“I know 2027 is going to be our best year yet,” Harding said.“The best is yet to come for T1P.”

“Tim wasn't just our top closer nationally. He was running a highly profitable business, delivering some of the best customer service in our network and representing the brand exceptionally well,” said Steven Montgomery, Founder and CEO of That 1 Painter.“This role isn't just about teaching a business model. It's about leading and inspiring our franchisees to keep building big painting businesses they're proud of. Tim brings both the experience and the character to do that.”

Montgomery said he is most excited for Harding to help owners close more jobs, protect their margins and deliver an exceptional customer experience.“His approach to presenting estimates on the spot, in the home with the customer, was a big part of what made him so successful,” Montgomery said.“He's bringing that practical experience into our training, helping owners win more business profitably while going above and beyond for customers in a way that's uncommon in our industry.”

Advice for future owners

Asked what he would tell someone considering a T1P franchise, Harding pointed to the support system.“I never felt like I was on my own,” he said.“You're going to have an abundance of help and support around you.”

His advice for new owners is to start building referral relationships with realtors, contractors, flooring and window companies, and designers on day one. In his last two years as an owner, those relationships became the largest part of his business.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise founded in Austin, Texas, in 2011. Through 131 locally owned locations in 34 states, T1P delivers interior, exterior and cabinet painting backed by a 3-year transferable warranty, with a promise to be the best house guest customers have ever had. T1P was named the #1 Painting Franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500. Learn more at that1painter.

Media contact

Mykena Lawler, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

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Karleigh Koehnlein, Social Media & Public Relations Manager

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Mykena Lawler

That 1 Painter

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From Franchisee of the Year to Brand President: That 1 Painter Names Tim Harding to Lead the Brand News Provided By ResiBrands November 12, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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