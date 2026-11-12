Tempo® Evolves Brand Identity To Reflect Expanded Industry Reach

Tempo

Tempo Headquarters in Vista, CA

Tempo Communications simplifes its brand to Tempo reflecting its growing presence across telecommunications, utilities, irrigation, electrical and more markets.

- Jason Butchko, CEOVISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo Communications, Inc., a trusted leader in rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for communications and utility professionals, today announced that it is simplifying its brand from Tempo Communications to simply Tempo. The updated brand and logo reflect the company's expanding portfolio of products and solutions and its growing presence in industries beyond traditional telecommunications and datacom markets. The company's legal name, Tempo Communications, Inc., is unchanged.With a history rooted in communications technology, Tempo has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable tools that help technicians install, maintain, test, and troubleshoot critical infrastructure. Over time, the company's product portfolio and customer base have expanded to serve a broader range of professionals, including underground utility locators, irrigation technicians, electricians and electrical contractors, government and aerospace customers, and fiber optic technicians.The transition to Tempo represents a natural evolution of the brand, aligning its identity with the full scope of the markets it serves today and its vision for continued growth.“Tempo has grown well beyond its roots as a telecommunications company. Today, utility locators, electricians, irrigation professionals and fiber technicians rely on our tools every day, and they deserve a brand that feels like it was built for them too. Simplifying to Tempo welcomes every customer we serve, and the ones we haven't met yet.” - Jason Butchko, CEO.Building on a Legacy of Trusted SolutionsTempo's comprehensive product portfolio includes telecommunications and network test equipment, fiber optic testing solutions, professional hand tools, underground utility locators, electronic buried markers, irrigation wire and valve locators, and specialized troubleshooting equipment.From maintaining communications networks and testing fiber optic connections to locating underground infrastructure and identifying irrigation system faults, Tempo provides job-specific solutions designed to help field professionals work efficiently, accurately, and confidently.The streamlined brand brings these diverse capabilities together under one recognizable identity, while positioning Tempo for continued innovation and expansion into new markets.Same Commitment. Broader Horizons.Although the brand identity is evolving, Tempo's commitment to its customers and distribution partners remains unchanged.The company will continue to deliver the dependable tools, technical expertise, and practical solutions that professionals have come to expect, while investing in technologies and products that address the evolving needs of the industries it serves.Tempo Communications, Inc. remains the company's legal name, so business documents, website URL and email addresses stay the same while packaging and other materials will transition over time.About TempoTempo is the brand of Tempo Communications, Inc., a provider of rugged, reliable tools and test equipment for professionals in underground utilities, irrigation, electrical, telecommunications, datacom, and fiber optics. Tempo's product line includes underground utility and irrigation locators, electronic buried markers, fiber optic testers, hand tools, and network test equipment that help technicians install, maintain, and troubleshoot critical infrastructure. Tempo's North American headquarters are in Vista, California, with international offices in Cwmbran, United Kingdom and Melbourne, Australia.

Ashley Skitt

Tempo

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Tempo® Evolves Brand Identity to Reflect Expanded Industry Reach News Provided By Tempo Communications November 12, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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