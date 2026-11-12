Nordvpn Launches A New Feature: People Can Check Their Digital Footprint To See What The Internet Knows About Them

The feature expands monitoring beyond data breaches with a full exposure overview and guidance on how to reduce it.

- Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The all-in-one digital security and privacy app NordVPN is rolling out digital footprint, a new feature that reveals what information about a user is exposed online, beyond data leaks. It covers both the data users share themselves and the digital shadow they leave behind unknowingly. Users get guidance on how to reduce their exposure and can track how it changes over time.

Everything people do online leaves a trail - from accounts and social media posts to search history, website visits, and location data. Advertisers and data brokers buy and sell this data to build detailed personal profiles. Insurance companies and employers use it to make decisions about people. Cybercriminals use it for scams, harassment, and identity theft.

“People know about data breaches, but that's only part of the picture. Your data is also out there because of accounts you forgot about, profiles that were built about you, and everyday browsing. Digital footprint shows you the full extent of your exposure and tells you what to do about it,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN.

Know the exposure before it gets exploited

The digital footprint answers the questions most people can't answer on their own: What can strangers learn about me? Where is my information leaking from? Are there old accounts still exposing my data? Is my geographical data exposed?

The feature builds a personal footprint from open-source intelligence, combining the information users actively share online with their passive digital shadow. It then provides an exposure overview and personalized recommendations, allowing users to take corrective action and track how their footprint changes over time.

People cannot erase their digital footprint, but they can shrink it, limit who gets to see it, and control what they leave behind. Reducing that exposure helps them stay out of data broker databases, avoid being profiled for ads, and lower the risk of phishing, account takeover, and identity theft. It can also protect them from unfair credit, insurance, and hiring decisions made on the basis of their online data.

Combined with the ongoing dark web monitoring, digital footprint turns NordVPN into a tool for both responding to threats and preventing them, helping users stay in control of their privacy and security.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world's most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web MonitorTM, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.

Vilius Kardelis

NordVPN

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NordVPN launches a new feature: people can check their digital footprint to see what the internet knows about them News Provided By NordVPN November 12, 2026, 19:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Social Media, Technology



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