Azerbaijan And UK Seek To Expand Defence Industry Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom intend to expand defence and security cooperation, including in training, capacity building and defence industry engagement.

This is stipulated in the joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin on November 12.

Under the document, the two sides will maintain momentum in high-level engagement and deepen coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Defence cooperation will focus on training, capacity building and interoperability.

The participants will also explore opportunities to enhance cooperation between their defence industries, including through joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

The declaration further provides for stronger partnerships between law-enforcement agencies, closer cooperation in border management, and judicial and legal collaboration.

These efforts are intended to strengthen the rule of law and institutional resilience.