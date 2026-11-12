ASUS Expands Access To Local AI Across DIY Pcs, Gaming Systems, Creator Workstations, And Professional Desktops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASUS AI Solutions for Every Desktop User

Fremont, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS is broadening access to advanced AI through a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-ready hardware and software tailored for gamers, creators, developers, and enterprise organizations. The ASUS Agent Computer initiative lets users deploy AI locally, in the cloud, or through hybrid models-giving them full control over performance, data privacy, and operational costs. To allow for the best integration of tools for Cloud, Local, or Hybrid AI, ASUS has developed diverse hardware and software solutions which enhance the experience of using these AI tools while lowering the overall cost of ownership and operation, even allowing users to utilize current ASUS devices as Agent Computers.







AI computing solutions for diverse needs across personal, education, and business environments.

Hardware Solutions for Every AI User

At the heart of this initiative is a broad portfolio of AI-capable desktop platforms, ranging from DIY PC builds with access to the latest ranging from DIY PC builds powered by the latest ASUS motherboards and NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM or AMD RadeonTM AI GPUs, to mini-PCs, workstations, external accelerators, and enterprise supercomputers. This portfolio includes AI-ready motherboards across the PRIME, TUF Gaming, ROG, as well as the ProArt series alongside ExpertCenter Pro workstations like the ET900A X9. ASUS also offers the ProArt GR1X Mini PC for creator applications. This scalable portfolio streamlines AI integration across daily workflows while providing full visibility into total operating costs. To simplify AI adoption, the“Find Your ASUS Agent Computer” tool recommends the ideal hardware based on workloads, performance needs, and local, cloud, or hybrid preferences.

AI Software and Agentic AI Experiences

Beyond hardware, ASUS is building an ecosystem of software designed to make local AI and agent-based computing more approachable. ASUS Zenni Claw makes agentic AI practical on consumer devices, ASUS Multi-LM Tuner helps users deploy optimized large language models (LLMs) across ASUS platforms, and ASUS DisplayWidget Center that acts as a bridge between ASUS displays and emerging agentic AI workflows.

Optimizing Total Cost of Ownership and Total Cost of Operations

ASUS Agent Computer solutions balance performance, scalability, security, and long-term cost efficiency across local, cloud, and hybrid AI environments. As users scale from AI testing to enterprise deployment, success is increasingly defined by Total Cost of Ownership and Total Cost of Operations. ASUS provides a scalable pathway that allows organizations to align infrastructure investments with evolving AI requirements while maximizing both Total Cost of Ownership and Total Cost of Operations.



Resources

ASUS Agent Computer

Find Your ASUS Agent Computer

ASUS Zenni Claw

ASUS Multi-LM Tuner

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities” strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

For additional information on ASUS AI solutions and Agent Computer platforms, visit the ASUS Agent Computer hub and use the Find Your ASUS Agent Computer tool to identify the right AI platform for your workload and deployment needs.







ASUS Logo

Press Inquiries

Juan Jose Guerrero

Public Relations Manager

Juan.j_guerrero [at] asus.com