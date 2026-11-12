The Tech Interactive Receives $50,000 Grant From KPMG U.S. Foundation To Expand Access To STEM Learning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grant Will Support Field Trips and Hands-On STEM Learning Experiences for Bay Area K-12 Students

San Jose, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tech Interactive, San Jose's science center, announced today that it has received $50,000 from the KPMG U.S. Foundation. The organization will use the funding to support field trips, helping K-12 students experience hands-on STEM learning through exhibits, labs, educational IMAX® documentaries and engineering design-based activities.







Jody Mortimore of KPMG presents a $50,000 check to Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive, in support of K-12 field trips featuring hands-on STEM learning experiences.



The investment reflects a shared commitment to helping communities thrive through access to education, innovation and opportunity. Through this support, The Tech Interactive will continue to reduce financial barriers that prevent schools from participating in field trips and optional add-on laboratory experiences. The funding will enable more students to engage in hands-on STEM learning that encourages curiosity, collaboration, critical thinking and problem-solving while helping them build confidence in their ability to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



"We are deeply grateful to KPMG for helping expand access to hands-on STEM learning," said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive. "Their financial support will make it possible for more students to visit The Tech Interactive on field trips, build confidence in their abilities and see engineering, science and technology as careers they can pursue."



Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, The Tech Interactive develops the next generation of problem-solvers through immersive science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education programs. Its hands-on experiences encourage curiosity, creativity and critical thinking while helping learners tackle real-world challenges.



The KPMG U.S. Foundation awarded the grant as part of its broader investment in nonprofit organizations that are helping communities thrive across the country. This fall, the Foundation is providing nearly $2 million in funding to organizations serving local communities in eight cities across the United States, helping support stronger, healthier, and more vibrant communities.



"Innovation begins with curiosity, and giving students opportunities to explore science and technology can have a lasting impact on how they see themselves and their future," said Chad Seiler, KPMG Silicon Valley Office Managing Partner. "The Tech Interactive creates engaging experiences that help young people discover what's possible, and we're proud to support efforts that inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers."







Science sparks curiosity as students explore the science of fireworks through hands-on STEM learning during a field trip to The Tech Interactive.

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Press Inquiries

Katie Barrow

publicrelations [at] thetech.org



201 S. Market St.

San Jose, CA 95113