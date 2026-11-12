Broadway, TV, And Film Performers Join Drew Lachey At All-Star Benefit For Hospitalized Kids At The Green Room 42

Broadway, TV, and Film Artists Join Host Drew Lachey and Music Director/Performer Joshua Turchin at All-Star Benefit for Hospitalized Kids at The Green Room 42 in NYC on December 14, 2026

The Ukulele Kids Club partners with over 400 music therapy programs around the world so their ukes reach kids where they receive care.

Ukulele Kids Club Celebrates the Healing Power of Music with Artists from WICKED, HAMILTON, GALILEO, DOLLY, HOLLYWOOD ARTS, the cast of LABEL·LESS, and More!

- Ukulele Kids ClubNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's“off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – and The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) present 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE' Cabaret & Piano Open Mic on December 14th, 2026. Doors open and red carpet photos begin at 6:00 pm. The Cabaret starts at 7:00 pm with the Piano Open Mic immediately following. All event proceeds benefit The Ukulele Kids Club.Joining the evening's host Drew Lachey and music director/performer Joshua Turchin are: Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Matilda the Musical, Newsies the Musical, West Side Story), Emmy Liu-Wang (Hollywood Arts, Raven's Home), Jenny Mollet (Dolly: A True Original Musical, Ragtime, SIX: The Musical, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar), Rick Negron (Buena Vista Social Club, In The Heights, The Goodbye Girl, Man of La Mancha, Legs Diamond, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Hamilton, Ragtime, West Side Story), Michael Park (Galileo, Redwood, Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting, Cat On a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Little Me, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Carousel, As the World Turns, Stranger Things), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Back to the Future: The Musical, Ain't Too Proud, High School Musical), and Michael Thatcher (Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong).Additionally, the cast of Drew and Lea Lachey's hit off-Broadway musical Label (Lauren Abraham, Justin Bobbi, Nasir Butler, Micah Day, Diana Hutchinson, Izzy Lachey, Paola Marcias, Kendall Maley, Nate Promkul, Ethan Rualo, Colton Smith, Kiwi Villalobos) as well as artists from the Broadway dance and theater company Dance Molinari will be performing.The evening will include a silent auction with one-of-a-kind Broadway experiences, Broadway-themed ukuleles, and other exciting NYC adventures. The auction will also be available for online bidding at starting December 1st.All proceeds support the mission of the Ukulele Kids Club to bring ukuleles to hospitalized children worldwide. As the largest ukulele donation nonprofit in the world, the UKC partners with over 400 music therapy programs that donate their signature instrument to the children they serve. Music therapists teach children how their new instrument and music can be a wonderful practice for their health and wellbeing.'Happy Holidays to UKE' is sponsored by Bear Givers and honors the late Dr. Edmund Phelps, Nobel Prize-winning economist, longtime Columbia University professor, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for human flourishing. Throughout his life, Dr. Phelps championed creativity, opportunity, dignity, and the belief that every person deserves the chance to thrive. His love of music and commitment to expanding human potential make his legacy especially meaningful to UKC, whose mission is rooted in the power of music to bring comfort, connection, joy, and healing to children facing serious illness.Tickets to 'HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO UKE' may be purchased from The Green Room 42.Learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities at .About Ukulele Kids ClubUkulele Kids Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to donate ukuleles and provide ongoing support at home for thousands of medically fragile and vulnerable children at over 400 partner music therapy programs worldwide. As of 2026, the organization has donated over 18,000 ukuleles to children in hospitals, crisis centers, community centers, and private clinics worldwide. UKC Broadway invites the Broadway community into this meaningful mission by turning performance into purpose through benefit events, virtual performances, and artist-led engagements. The initiative's signature event is the UKC Broadway Cabaret, which brings Broadway performers, sponsors, corporations, investors, and productions together to raise funds for UKC's hospital and community programs in New York and worldwide. For more information, visit .About Drew LacheyDrew Lachey, a proud Cincinnatian, is best known for his multi-platinum pop group 98 Degrees, selling over 15 million records worldwide and achieving eight top 40 singles in the United States. He also appeared on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and was crowned Season 2 Champion. A Broadway veteran, Drew starred as Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT, and as King Arthur's right-hand man, Patsy, in Mike Nichol's Tony award-winning production of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT. Other onstage work includes Corny Collins in HAIRSPRAY, Charlie in KINKY BOOTS and Zach in A Chorus Line. Drew currently lives in Cincinnati where he, along with his wife Lea, created and run Lachey Arts, a performing arts non-profit.About Joshua TurchinJoshua Turchin is an accomplished actor, singer, musician, and composer whose original music reaches millions. On stage, Turchin appeared as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-to-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, in the original Off-Broadway casts of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation and Trevor, and in two Broadway National Tours. On-screen credits include CIA, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 13: The Musical, Schmigadoon!, and CoComelon. Film scoring work includes Wicked: For Good, short films, and pilots. His first musical, The Perfect Fit, written at 12, won numerous awards, and its Broadway Records cast recording reached Amazon Music's top 5. His new musical, The Swashbuckler, had its first reading in 2026. He regularly music directs at venues including 54 Below and The Green Room 42. Follow him on social media: @joshuaturchin.THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017 and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as“Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot” and praised by Time Out New York for“Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Visit VenueTix and on social media: @TheGreenRoom42.

Leslie Monreal-Feil

LK Communications Agency

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Broadway, TV, and Film Performers Join Drew Lachey at All-Star Benefit for Hospitalized Kids at The Green Room 42 News Provided By Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. November 12, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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