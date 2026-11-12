18 Seconds LLC Has Been Established For Feature Film Packaging
The company holds worldwide rights to the screenplay penned by Victor Lledo, who is attached to direct the feature, marking his directorial debut. The project is an original narrative adaptation based on a visionary sketch originally sent by avant-garde master Antonin Artaud to pioneering director Germaine Dulac.
18 Seconds LLC is currently structuring its financing framework and evaluating strategic partnerships for co-production, festival strategy, publicity, sales representation and distribution. Further announcements regarding key attachments and production milestones will follow as packaging advances.
Press Office
Bioko Films
...
Visit us on social media:
Other
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:18 Seconds LLC Has Been Established for Feature Film Packaging News Provided By Bioko S. COOP. AND. de consumidores y usuarios November 12, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment