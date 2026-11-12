MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This newly formed entity will oversee packaging and financing for ́18 Seconds, ́ a psychological sci-fi thriller based on an Antonin Artaud sketch.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 18 Seconds LLC, a U.S.-based production entity, has been established to oversee the development, financing, and production of "18 Seconds," a psychological sci-fi thriller feature film currently in active pre-production.The company holds worldwide rights to the screenplay penned by Victor Lledo, who is attached to direct the feature, marking his directorial debut. The project is an original narrative adaptation based on a visionary sketch originally sent by avant-garde master Antonin Artaud to pioneering director Germaine Dulac.18 Seconds LLC is currently structuring its financing framework and evaluating strategic partnerships for co-production, festival strategy, publicity, sales representation and distribution. Further announcements regarding key attachments and production milestones will follow as packaging advances.

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18 Seconds LLC Has Been Established for Feature Film Packaging News Provided By Bioko S. COOP. AND. de consumidores y usuarios November 12, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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