Bizforce Client Grows Remote Revenue Cycle Team 16X In 5 Months

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A billing company, an MSO, and two orthopedic-focused practices grew from 2 coders to 30+ dedicated remote professionals in five months

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BizForce recently shared results from a five-month revenue cycle management (RCM) engagement with a group of four related U.S. healthcare organizations. The client started with 2 medical coders in May and had 30+ BizForce specialists by October, working in medical coding, AR follow-up, payment posting, clinical documentation, payer contracting, prior authorization, referrals, and patient scheduling.The group includes a physician-led medical billing company, a management services organization (MSO) that supports its member practices, a multi-specialty musculoskeletal practice, and an orthopedic surgery practice. Before the engagement began, the billing company's leader told BizForce that experienced coders were hard to find, the resumes coming in were weak, and local coders were expensive. The other three organizations had open roles of their own in clinical documentation, payer contracting, prior authorization, and a patient call center.How a remote RCM team grew from 2 to 30+ specialists:The billing company met BizForce specialists first and found them stronger than the local applicants it had been seeing. Within a week, its leader had introduced BizForce to the MSO. The first 2 coders started in May, and 4 documentation specialists joined the MSO a couple of days later. Over the summer, the orthopedic practice added a prior authorization, referral, and scheduling team. The musculoskeletal practice added a prior authorization and referral coordinator. Headcount across the group grew every month.What changed in coding, AR, and documentation:The billing company now has over a dozen remote revenue cycle specialists covering medical coding (including anesthesia coding), AR for orthopedic and laboratory billing, payment posting, and healthcare data analysis. Company leadership had such a great experience with its BizForce specialists that it asked to add more to the team.At the MSO, coding errors surfaced in orthopedic follow-up visit notes. BizForce's revenue cycle leaders began by learning the orthopedic workflow directly from the MSO's lead scribe. They then retrained the documentation team on the reasoning behind each code and rebuilt how BizForce screens specialists for the role. Today, the MSO's note backlog is cleared, visit notes are completed the same day, and its documentation team has grown.The same BizForce leadership team also built payer-by-payer fee schedule playbooks for the MSO's payer contracting lead, who had been handling contracting for 9 member practices alone, and helped add and train a contracting assistant. That work became a separate paid consulting engagement.At the orthopedic practice, prior authorization and referral specialists started in July. BizForce also reworked the practice's patient call center team, and the practice reports that it is now fully staffed and performing well.Where U.S. medical groups stand on denials and AR:The pressure this group faced in medical coding, claim denials, and AR follow-up shows up in national data. In Experian Health's 2025 State of Claims survey of 250 healthcare professionals, 41% of providers reported denial rates of 10% or higher, and 43% said they were understaffed. In a January 2026 MGMA Stat poll, 48% of medical group leaders named denials and appeals as their largest source of revenue leakage. A July 2026 MGMA Stat poll found that 32% of medical groups said their days in AR were higher than a year earlier, while only 22% reported improvement.“We make it incredibly easy for organizations to add great people and grow their teams without the complexity of traditional hiring,” said Geoff Susskind, CEO of BizForce.“This relationship started with just two professionals and grew organically as our client experienced the quality, reliability, and value of our people. We take care of finding the right people and providing ongoing support, so our clients can focus on running their businesses. The strongest endorsement of our model is that every additional organization joined us through a referral from another satisfied company in the group.”Clients meet and choose each BizForce team member before any commitment, and BizForce's client success team stays involved after they start. Each team member has 5+ years of healthcare experience and works at a flat hourly rate, with no long-term contracts.About BizForce:BizForce adds dedicated remote professionals to organizations across the U.S. Each professional works for only one client, inside that client's systems and under that client's managers. In healthcare, BizForce supports revenue cycle roles such as billing, coding, AR and collections, scheduling, prior authorization, and denials and appeals. For architecture and engineering firms, it provides architects, drafters, engineers, and BIM and Revit professionals. BizForce also provides accountants, bookkeepers, and virtual assistants. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is HIPAA compliant and SOC 2 compliant, and signs business associate agreements (BAAs) with its clients.

Rob MacLane

BizForce

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BizForce Client Grows Remote Revenue Cycle Team 16x in 5 Months News Provided By Bizforce November 12, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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