Dual-Credit Cosmetology Program For High School Students Continues To Grow

La' James International College and ICCC report steady enrollment growth as demand for early career exploration in cosmetology rises among Iowa students

FORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- La' James International College (LJIC), in partnership with Iowa Central Community College (ICCC), continues to see strong and steady growth in its free dual-credit cosmetology program for high school students.Since its launch, the program has consistently grown, with more students enrolling in its fall and spring semester offerings to earn college credit, gain hands-on experience, and explore a career in the beauty industry while still in high school.“We've seen consistent, steady growth in this program since we introduced it, and it tells us there's real demand from students who want to explore a career path before graduation,” said Jessica Howe, Director of Social Media.“Offering classes each fall and spring semester allows us to meet that demand and give more students across Iowa the chance to get started early.”College-Level Cosmetology Courses and CreditsThe program offers two Iowa Central Community College cosmetology courses through which students can earn college credits that apply toward future cosmetology education at LJIC:COS108: Theory of Hair and Hair Care Services IThis introductory course provides a strong foundation in the creative and professional field of cosmetology. Students learn the fundamentals of hair, hair care, and salon services while gaining early exposure to career preparation skills. The course includes comprehensive classroom instruction, weekly labs, virtual guest speakers, and hands-on campus visits at La' James International College. Students are also introduced to basic retailing and professional product recommendation skills essential for success in the salon industry.COS109: Theory of Hair and Hair Care Services IIBuilding on the first course, COS109 focuses on core cosmetology services including haircutting, hairstyling, hair color, and chemical texture services. Students learn to differentiate between chemical and non-chemical services while developing foundational business skills such as retailing, referrals, and rebooking to support long-term professional success.Hands-On Training and Campus ExperienceEach fall and spring semester includes three hands-on training sessions held on Thursdays at La' James International College. These sessions are part of the semester's coursework and give students guided, practical experience in a professional cosmetology school environment.Textbooks, Kits, and Uniforms ProvidedAll required textbooks and kit items needed for weekly lab work are provided by La' James International College. Students also receive surprise goody bags as part of the program.For on-campus visits, students must follow a dress code. La' James International College provides an LJIC activewear shirt, which must be worn with black pants and black shoes.A Growing Pipeline for Iowa's Beauty IndustryAs Iowa salons and spas continue to seek licensed cosmetology professionals, this program has become an increasingly important pipeline connecting high school students with early, hands-on exposure to the field.Enrollment and Next StepsThe program is open to high school students interested in starting cosmetology classes while still in high school. Both COS108 and COS109 begin in the fall and spring semesters.After high school graduation, students who wish to continue their cosmetology education can contact La' James International College directly. The LJIC admissions team will assist graduates with enrollment into the next available Cosmetology classes to complete their professional training.About La' James International CollegeLa' James International College is a nationally recognized beauty and wellness education institution dedicated to preparing students for successful careers in cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy, and nail technology through hands-on training and industry-focused education. For more information, visit ljic.

Jessica Howe

La' James International College

+1 515-278-2208

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Dual-Credit Cosmetology Program for High School Students Continues to Grow News Provided By Turbo Leads November 12, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Education



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