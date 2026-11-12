AC Future's Robotic Home Named 2026 Innovation Of The Year By The Tomilli Summit

2026 Innovation of the Year

The Robotic Home, physical AI for living, earns a place on the Tomilli Summit 2026 Innovation of the Year List.

- Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AC Future today announced that its Robotic Home Trailer (RHt), a physical AI platform for living, has been named Innovation of the Year on the Tomilli Summit 2026 Golden List. The Tomilli Summit recognizes initiatives innovating across advertising, marketing, business, design, health, wellness, and building a better world.

An international jury of professionals from organizations including Google, The Coca-Cola Company, Mercado Libre, Spotify, Alpina, Mediclinic, and the Universidad de Chile selected the Golden List winners, evaluating each entry on impact and relevance, innovation, scalability, and evidence of results.

The RHt is physical AI for living: a home that senses, decides and acts on its own, transforming from a 32-foot, road-ready footprint into a 360-square-foot smart home at the touch of a button.

"Being named Innovation of the Year by a jury drawn from some of the world's most respected brands tells us physical AI belongs where people actually live," said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. "For years, AI has lived on our screens. We built the RHt to bring it into the physical world, into a home that expands, sets itself up, moves itself and powers itself from the sun. This award belongs to every engineer, designer and partner who believed a home could travel with you."

What earned the award

At the heart of the RHt is AC Future's patented slide system, which opens a first-of-its-kind 7-foot-deep slide room. The home widens from 8'6" to approximately 16'4", revealing a bedroom with a queen bed, a living room, a full kitchen, a residential-style bathroom, and a dedicated workspace. One-touch levels stabilize the home and lower the steps, so setup takes minutes rather than an afternoon.

Physical AI for living

An onboard intelligence platform and the AC Future AI Home Control System manage climate, lighting, energy, solar, water, security, and mobility from a central interface or the AC Future mobile app. Voice commands, predictive maintenance, and over-the-air updates keep the home improving long after delivery.

Robotic features include:

. Automated hitching: the home aligns and hitches itself.

. Self-parking: AI-guided autonomous parking and remote maneuvering.

. Electric tow assist: powered wheels ease towing strain and extend the tow vehicle's range.

. 360-degree security: AI cameras, LiDAR and ultrasonic sensors, smart door access, plus smoke, fire and carbon monoxide detection with real-time mobile alerts.

Scalable by design

The jury's focus on scalability mirrors how AC Future built the RHt. Beyond full-time travelers and remote workers, it serves glamping properties, corporate campuses, festivals, employee housing, and disaster response staging areas where traditional utilities are unavailable or cost-prohibitive. Starlink readiness, 4G/5G LTE connectivity and telematics keep every unit connected.

"The way people live and work has changed, but housing has not kept pace," said Qin. "The same unit that takes a family to a national park on the weekend can house a remote crew, anchor a glamping resort or keep the lights on after a disaster. Recognition like this confirms that flexibility is exactly what the world is looking for."

About the Tomilli Summit

The Tomilli Summit's annual Golden List celebrates initiatives innovating in advertising, marketing, business, design, health, wellness, and a better world, recognized by an international jury and a Tomilli Summit in-house team.

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is pioneering a new era of Physical AI for living. The company designs and develops the Robotic Home series, a versatile, AI-powered platform built to meet the growing global demand for affordable, flexible, and eco-conscious housing. At the core of AC Future's mission is the belief that advanced technology and thoughtful design should make modern living more human, more adaptable, and more connected to the world around it. The company has earned wide industry recognition, including being named among the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET, the 2025 Red Dot Design Award, the 2026 CES Innovation Award®, and the 2026 iF Design Award. To learn more or reserve an AI Transformer Home, visit .



Chris Kerzich

AC Future

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AC Future's Robotic Home Named 2026 Innovation of the Year by the Tomilli Summit News Provided By AC Future November 12, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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