Eurobattery Minerals Receives Shareholder Requests For Additional Items On The Agenda Of The Upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting



EQS-Media / 12.11.2026 / 19:50 CET/CEST

Stockholm, 12 November 2026 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (hereinafter“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) announces that it has received requests from five shareholders to include additional items on the agenda of the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The requested items concern changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and a proposal to appoint a special examiner (särskild granskare) pursuant to Chapter 10, Sections 21–22 of the Swedish Companies Act (Aktiebolagslagen). The Company is reviewing the requests and will include the requested items in the notice of the EGM to the extent required under the Swedish Companies Act. The notice, including the complete proposals, will be published separately. Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in various languages for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail. About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT ) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM ). With the vision of making Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company focuses on developing mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, strengthening Europe's security of supply and supporting the sustainability transition. Please visit eurobatteryminerals for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well. Contacts

Christer Heljestrand – Corporate Relations Officer

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Contact Investor Relations

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End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB

Key word(s): Energy 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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