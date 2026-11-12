Jordan Offers Condolences To UAE Over Fujairah Traffic Accident Victims

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs has extended its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the victims of a traffic accident in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali said preliminary information indicated that two Jordanian nationals were injured in the accident and had been discharged from hospital after receiving medical treatment.

He added that the Jordanian Consulate General in Dubai is following up on their condition to provide any necessary assistance and meet their needs.

Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with the UAE government and people in the wake of the tragic incident, extending sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF