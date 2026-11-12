11 Dead, Two Injured As Passenger Van Meets Accident In Gilgit-Baltistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The death toll from a passenger vehicle accident near Nau Bridge in Yasin Valley, Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, has risen to 11, while two people have been injured.According to details, a Hindur-bound Hiace vehicle travelling from Gilgit to Yasin met with a tragic accident near Morkah Bridge.



Rescue 1122 said it received information about the accident at around 8pm, following which rescue teams from Gupis, Gahkuch and Singal were immediately dispatched to the scene.



According to rescue officials, a 13-month-old girl, who was injured in the accident and shifted from Yasin to Gupis Hospital, succumbed to her injuries.

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Authorities said rescue operations and the search for missing persons were underway with the assistance of local residents. However, the exact number of missing persons has not yet been confirmed.

Rescue 1122 said additional resources were being dispatched from Gilgit, while a water rescue team was also heading to Ghizer to assist in the operation.