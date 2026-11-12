Witkoff, Kushner Hope Europe Will Join Next Round Of Peace Talks After Meeting With Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to CNN, Ukrinform reports.

During the meeting in Moscow, the parties discussed the outcome of the latest round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine, recently held in Abu Dhabi.

"I think progress was made. I think it was made earlier today," Witkoff told CNN's Frederik Pleitgen at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow just before the US envoys departed the country. "People didn't think that we were going to restart trilateral. We've restarted it. We've set a new meeting."

"This is what President Trump wants to see," he added.

Witkoff also appeared to say that European representatives would join the next talks about the Ukraine conflict. "They're our partners, and it's important for them to be involved," he told reporters.

Kushner, for his part, said the parties had held an in-depth discussion of all the issues.

"I think overall, (we've had) very fulsome and detailed discussions on all the topics, which I think will inform hopefully the next multilateral discussions," he added.

The U.S. envoys are now expected to travel to Dublin, Ireland, where they will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and debrief him on the Moscow meeting.

Kushner announces trip to Moscow with Witkoff to meet Putin on Thursday

At the meeting with Putin on Thursday, Witkoff expressed his desire for European nations to join the next round of talks.

"The Europeans have a desire for this war to really be the end and for there to be a long peace after," Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, added.

In response, Putin said Russia had "never objected (to) pursuing dialogue" with Europe.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine