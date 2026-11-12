Zelensky, Costa, Von Der Leyen Discuss Additional EU Support For Ukraine To Get Through Winter
Zelensky briefed his counterparts on the meetings in Abu Dhabi.
"Europeans were present in separate formats, and it is important that Europe be fully represented in the negotiation track with the Russians. Especially when it comes to security in Europe, support for Ukraine from Europe, and any commitments Europe will undertake," Zelensky said.
The parties also discussed arrangements with the EU for additional support to help Ukraine get through the winter.
According to Zelensky, Ukraine expects to receive energy and humanitarian aid packages, as well as assistance with shelters, in the near future.
The officials also coordinated their positions on opening the last two negotiating clusters and the next steps toward Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
"We need to find the swiftest and fairest possible solutions, as our people who are defending all of Europe deserve," Zelensky said.Read also: Poland must be present at all key forums where Europe's future is decided – Sybiha
As Ukrinform reported, the EU is preparing winter assistance for Ukraine through the Civil Protection Mechanism.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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