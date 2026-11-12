Von Der Leyen Says EU Preparing 22Nd Russia Sanctions Package

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU was preparing its 22nd sanctions package against Russia, with a proposal expected before the next European Council meeting on December 17 and 18.

Speaking ahead of the 9th European Political Community summit in Dublin, she also welcomed the two-day trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives, saying European participation would help safeguard the bloc's interests and support Kyiv at President Volodymyr Zelensky's request.

Her comments came after French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said earlier during the day that the EU would introduce new sanctions against Russia as soon as November 16, targeting 150 additional entities and 50 banks.