Zelensky Reports New Starlink Disruptions In Ukraine

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he received reports from Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty about SpaceX's Starshield satellite communications system being disrupted over Ukraine's territory for "several days now."

"Namely, the Starshield system speed limits are in effect at 161 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour). The Ukrainian military has already checked the circumstances of this, and these are not random errors, but a system speed limit. For us, this is primarily a significant complication of intercepting Russian jet drones. Unfortunately, there are already hits due to the fact that the means of shooting down do not develop sufficient speed and do not have time to intercept," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

SpaceX CEO and the world's richest man Elon Musk previously restricted the Starlink network in Ukraine, claiming that it cannot be used for attacks, before ultimately removing the limitations.