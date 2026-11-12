President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic In Dublin

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Dublin.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš recalled with satisfaction his official visit to Azerbaijan in April this year and his meeting with the head of state in Gabala. The sides noted that good results had been achieved in implementing the issues discussed during that visit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of economic and trade relations, the implementation of investment projects, and the organization of reciprocal visits by business representatives of the two countries.

Regarding Azerbaijan's important role in ensuring Europe's energy security, it was noted that Azerbaijan is the largest oil supplier to the Czech Republic.