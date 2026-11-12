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Sierra Keung


Date: 2026-11-12 02:36:30

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Sport and Recreation, Auckland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Dr Sierra Keung is currently the Pasifika Strategic Development Lead and Lecturer for the School of Sport and Recreation at Auckland University of Technology. She has worked within the athlete development space across NZ, Australia and USA. Research projects have focussed on: athlete talent development, athlete wellbeing, coaching, concussion, sport leadership and youth sport development.

Experience
  • –present Kaiako - Sport & Recreation, Auckland University of Technology
Education
  • 2018 Auckland University of Technology, PhD: Sport & Recreation - Coaching

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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