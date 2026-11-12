Dr Sierra Keung is currently the Pasifika Strategic Development Lead and Lecturer for the School of Sport and Recreation at Auckland University of Technology. She has worked within the athlete development space across NZ, Australia and USA. Research projects have focussed on: athlete talent development, athlete wellbeing, coaching, concussion, sport leadership and youth sport development.

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