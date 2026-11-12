Lecturer in Law, Swinburne University of Technology

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Dr Jacqueline Meredith is a Lecturer at Swinburne Law School.

She completed her PhD at the Centre for Employment and Labour Relations Law at Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne. She also holds a Bachelor of Civil Law (Distinction) from the University of Oxford (LLM equivalent) and a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours and University Medal in Law) from the University of Newcastle.

Her research interests lie primarily in the fields of employment/labour law, work health and safety law, and workplace surveillance and privacy laws.

Jacqueline has published in top-ranked academic journals and co-authored a book on the intersection of law and technology, as well as a textbook on work health and safety law in Australia.

–present Swinburne University of Technology, Lecturer in Law



2024 University of Melbourne, PhD (Law)

2019 University of Oxford, Bachelor of Civil Law (Distinction) 2016 University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Laws (Hons I and University Medal)

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