Emeritus Professor of Politics, La Trobe University

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Robert Manne AO is an Emeritus Professor of Politics at La Trobe University. He is the author or editor of some thirty books, and was a regular commentator on public affairs on ABC radio and television and in both the Fairfax and Murdoch press. Between 1990 and 1997 he was editor of Quadrant. He is a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. His most recent book is Robert Manne: A Political Memoir-Intellectual Combat in the Cold War and the Culture Wars. (La Trobe University Press).

–present Professor, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University

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