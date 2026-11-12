Robert Manne
- Emeritus Professor of Politics, La Trobe University
Robert Manne AO is an Emeritus Professor of Politics at La Trobe University. He is the author or editor of some thirty books, and was a regular commentator on public affairs on ABC radio and television and in both the Fairfax and Murdoch press. Between 1990 and 1997 he was editor of Quadrant. He is a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia. His most recent book is Robert Manne: A Political Memoir-Intellectual Combat in the Cold War and the Culture Wars. (La Trobe University Press).Experience
- –present Professor, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University
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