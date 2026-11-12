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Susanne Schweizer


Date: 2026-11-12 02:36:28

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW
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Dr Susanne Schweizer holds a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from the University of Cambridge and is currently a Scientia Associate Professor, ARC DECRA fellow and Director of Research at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Psychology, where she leads the Developmental Affective Science Lab.
A/Prof Schweizer leads a translational mental health research program dedicated to improving outcomes for Australian young people and women. Her work focuses on identifying novel, evidence-based targets for early intervention and prevention of adolescent and perinatal anxiety and depression-two of the leading contributors to disease burden in Australia.

Experience
  • 2024–present Scientia Associate Professor & DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
  • 2019–2024 Scientia Senior Lecturer & Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UNSW Sydney & University of Cambridge
  • 2018–2019 Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience
  • 2013–2017 Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cambridge

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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