Associate Professor, Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW

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Dr Susanne Schweizer holds a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from the University of Cambridge and is currently a Scientia Associate Professor, ARC DECRA fellow and Director of Research at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Psychology, where she leads the Developmental Affective Science Lab.

A/Prof Schweizer leads a translational mental health research program dedicated to improving outcomes for Australian young people and women. Her work focuses on identifying novel, evidence-based targets for early intervention and prevention of adolescent and perinatal anxiety and depression-two of the leading contributors to disease burden in Australia.



2024–present Scientia Associate Professor & DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney

2019–2024 Scientia Senior Lecturer & Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UNSW Sydney & University of Cambridge

2018–2019 Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience 2013–2017 Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cambridge

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