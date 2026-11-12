Susanne Schweizer
- Associate Professor, Cognitive Neuroscience, UNSW
Dr Susanne Schweizer holds a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from the University of Cambridge and is currently a Scientia Associate Professor, ARC DECRA fellow and Director of Research at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) School of Psychology, where she leads the Developmental Affective Science Lab.
A/Prof Schweizer leads a translational mental health research program dedicated to improving outcomes for Australian young people and women. Her work focuses on identifying novel, evidence-based targets for early intervention and prevention of adolescent and perinatal anxiety and depression-two of the leading contributors to disease burden in Australia.
- 2024–present Scientia Associate Professor & DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney 2019–2024 Scientia Senior Lecturer & Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UNSW Sydney & University of Cambridge 2018–2019 Sir Henry Wellcome Fellow, UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience 2013–2017 Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cambridge
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment