Simon Wright

Senior Research Fellow, Energy & Circularity, Gulbali Institute, Charles Sturt University

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As a Senior Research Fellow in Energy and Circularity, Simon brings 20 years of experience working in academia, industry and consultancy on a broad range of sustainability issues.

As an academic, Simon's research interests revolve primarily around the field of sustainability transitions, in particular the role of government and other key stakeholders in accelerating the transition to renewable energy and a more circular economy. Simon's current research portfolio encompasses regional transitions to renewables; renewable energy and circularity in agriculture; pathways to net zero; community energy; microgrids; and the acceleration, implementation and measurement of the circular economy.

Simon is a member of the Sustainability Transitions Research Network (STRN) and Circular Australia Research Taskforce; and a board member on community energy cooperatives. Simon also holds a Visiting Fellowship at Nottingham University (UK).

In 2022, Simon was awarded a Churchill Fellowship to Canada and Europe to investigate employment pathways and reskilling programs for mining communities transitioning to renewables.

2023–2024 Senior Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University

Experience