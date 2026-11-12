Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan Hosts Premium Grill Festival

Dhaka: Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan is hosting Meet and Meat Grill 2.0, a culinary festival featuring premium steaks, international grilled dishes and live cooking stations, from November 12 to 28 at its signature restaurant, The Flair.

Presented in partnership with Bengal Meat as the exclusive prime partner, the festival showcases a range of meat-based dishes prepared using different international culinary traditions.

The steak selection includes rib-eye, picanha, T-bone, tenderloin medallions and butcher's cut. Other highlights include Turkish Adana kebab, Moroccan couscous, Jamaican jerk chicken, roasted whole lamb, grilled prawns and roasted coral fish.

Guests can also explore live stations serving doner kebab and meatloaf, alongside an assortment of salads, antipasti, cold cuts, oriental mezze, sushi, cheeses, breads and soups.

The dessert spread features international and local favorites, including kunafa, baklava, Brazilian coconut cake, key lime pie, New York cheesecake, tiramisu and churros.

The regular dining price is BDT 8,999 net per person. An exclusive Dine Five Pay One offer is available on selected bank cards. Midland Bank is the festival's exclusive banking partner.

The event aims to bring together premium ingredients and global flavors through an extensive buffet and live grilling experience.

Spread the word More from HotelsView AllLatest NewsSee AllCrowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan hosts premium grill festivalHotels14 minutes agoNetherlands-based firm shows interest in developing Bogura International AirportAirports and Infrastructureabout 8 hours agoTurkish Airlines launches direct Istanbul-Chengdu flightsAirlines and Routesabout 9 hours agoBangladesh must close tourism infrastructure, service gaps to compete with neighbors: SecretaryTourismabout 11 hours agoInterContinental Dhaka celebrates Bangladeshi cuisine, culture with grand festivalHotelsabout 12 hours agoEmirates to launch Milan–New York freighter service from December 5Aviationabout 14 hours agoAscott achieves GSTC sustainability certification for half of eligible propertiesHospitalityNov 11, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Cathay Pacific firms options for 11 Airbus A330-900sFleet and AircraftNov 11, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Radisson Blu Dhaka brings back poolside BBQ buffet for winterHotelsNov 11, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan becomes JBCCI's official hospitality partnerHotelsNov 11, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Emirates expands Premium Economy to 31 destinations across EuropeAviationNov 11, 2026Biman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Qatar Airways adds Porter codeshare to widen Canada reachAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Bangladesh's 2027 Hajj quota rises to 83,500 pilgrimsTourismNov 10, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026Cox's Bazar dried-fish market in slump with BDT 50m unsold stockRetail and CommerceNov 9, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026Sri Lanka logs record October tourist arrivalsTourismNov 9, 2026First National Youth Nuclear Dialogue held at IshwardiOthersabout 14 hours ago34 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsNov 7, 2026SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismNov 7, 2026British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Holiday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsNov 7, 2026Russia, Vietnam agree to expand nuclear research cooperation through MBIR centerOthersNov 7, 2026Most PopularSee AllBiman faces scrutiny over purchase of 15-year-old Dash-8 aircraft, Tk753 cr audit objectionsAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026Cathay Pacific named Airline of the Year 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Saudia named Cargo Airline of the Year 2026, among popular airline brandsAwardsNov 11, 2026Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026Sheraton Dhaka kicks off 10-day-long Cantonese food festivalHotelsNov 5, 2026Biman plans to convert two aircraft into dedicated freightersFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026MTB joins BDT 2,000cr leather industry financing schemeBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026US-Bangla plans USD 22 million investment in ground equipmentFleet and AircraftNov 5, 2026EBL opens two sub-branches at Baneshwar and CompaniganjBanking and FinanceNov 5, 2026Bangladesh seeks 100 global partners for PS Mahsud centenaryTourismNov 5, 2026Domestic jet fuel price climbs for fourth consecutive month, reaches BDT 189.03 per literAviationNov 5, 2026IndiGo reportedly in talks to buy 100 Embraer jetsFleet and AircraftNov 8, 2026Emirates airline reports US$ 1 billion half-year profit despite regional conflict and soaring fuel costsAviationNov 5, 2026PM breaks ground on BDT 4,068 crore project at Mongla PortCargo and LogisticsNov 5, 2026Millat seeks Highbury Group's help in leasing aircraft for BimanFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh to arrive in Dhaka to strengthen UK-Bangladesh relationsNRB ConnectNov 8, 2026NOVOAIR wins Gold for Customer-Friendly ServiceAwardsNov 9, 2026NOVOAIR launches boarding pass privilege programAviationNov 5, 2026US-Bangla named Best Domestic Airline for 2026AwardsNov 9, 2026Bangladesh, China discuss strengthening connectivity, trade, investment tiesNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026Firsttrip announces one-day 11.11 travel saleTourismNov 5, 2026British Airways resumes Dubai flights after eight-month breakAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Holiday Inn brings Rajasthani food festival to DhakaHotelsNov 7, 2026Saudia unveils new premium economy class seat at WTM LondonAirlines and RoutesNov 5, 2026Duchess of Edinburgh appreciates Bangladesh's healthcare, education initiativesOthersNov 9, 2026 CAAB urges airlines to offer comparable services, review airfares on Bangladesh routesAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Institute/TrainingNov 11, 2026Four Nilgai calves born in Gazipur Safari ParkTourismNov 7, 2026Qatar Airways unveils Hans Zimmer-composed onboard musicAirlines and RoutesNov 8, 2026Sports tourism gets a boost as Bangladesh taekwondo team wins 16 medals in NepalTourismNov 5, 2026Oman Air, GMF AeroAsia open joint MRO facility in MuscatMRO and EngineeringNov 11, 2026Maldives offers fresh scope to regularize undocumented Bangladeshi workersNRB ConnectNov 5, 2026SIA unveils new long-haul cabins with SGD 2 billion investmentAirlines and RoutesNov 7, 2026Hyatt Place Dhaka Uttara celebrates first anniversaryHotelsNov 5, 2026 CAAB clears draft agreement with Japanese consortium for Third TerminalAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026BIWTC posts losses for 5 straight years since Padma Bridge openingCruise and RailNov 8, 2026Chef fired over refusal to put pineapple on pizzaRestaurantsNov 7, 2026Russia, Vietnam agree to expand nuclear research cooperation through MBIR centerOthersNov 7, 2026InterContinental's first Malaysia resort to open in Penang this DecemberResortsNov 9, 2026Air India reportedly eyes ex-Garuda CFO for top finance roleAirlines and RoutesNov 11, 2026Etihad unveils McLaren-branded Boeing 787 DreamlinerFleet and AircraftNov 10, 2026China Eastern picks CFM LEAP engines for 101 Airbus jetsFleet and AircraftNov 9, 2026Bangladesh seeks to attract Turkish tourists, investment in tourism sectorTourismNov 9, 2026Rosatom's Global Atomic Quiz on 10 November, top three participants to win a trip to RussiaExclusivesNov 10, 2026Air Astra welcomes Duchess of Edinburgh on boardAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 202634 Bangladesh officials leave for training in Lahore to strengthen tiesInstitute/TrainingNov 9, 2026Bangladesh, Singapore discuss cooperation to prevent cross-border cyber scamsLife & StyleNov 10, 2026Mobile courts fine five, jail three for passenger harassment at Chattogram airportAirports and InfrastructureNov 11, 2026Seminar highlights district, upazila administration's role in tourism governance, destination managementTourismNov 9, 2026SriLankan posts pre-tax loss in first quarter despite higher revenueAirlines and RoutesNov 10, 2026