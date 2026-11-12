IN A PERFECT WORLD HONORS PHILANTHROPIST AND GLOBAL SUPERSTAR ANDERSON .PAAK AT THEIR WORLD OF GOOD GALA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 200 guests gathered for the youth-led celebration, highlighting a $50,000 grant from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative and the10th anniversary of schools built in honor of Prince

Beverly Hills, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

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In a Perfect World Celebrates 20 Years of Impact, Honors Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Philanthropist Anderson.Paak at Annual“A World of Good” Gala

More than 200 guests gathered for the youth-led celebration, highlighting a $50,000 grant from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD initiative and the10th anniversary of schools built in honor of Prince

BEVERLY HILLS, CA (November 12, 2026) - In a Perfect World (IAPW, the nonprofit organization founded by philanthropist Manuela Testolini, celebrated two decades of empowering young changemakers at its annual A World of Good gala on Sunday, November 8, honoring Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and philanthropist Anderson.Paak for his commitment to creating opportunities for underserved youth and families.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, the milestone celebration welcomed more than 200 guests from entertainment, business, sports and philanthropy for an inspiring evening of youth leadership, music and giving back. The gala also highlighted the organization's global educational impact, the lasting humanitarian legacy of Prince and support from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's philanthropic initiative, BeyGOOD.

As founder of the Brandon Anderson Foundation (BAF),.Paak has helped raise more than $4 million and serve over 21,000 individuals throughout Ventura and Los Angeles Counties since 2016. His recognition reflects a shared commitment to using creativity, education and community engagement to expand opportunities for young people.

“Twenty years ago, I founded In a Perfect World with a simple belief: every young person deserves the opportunity to discover their voice, recognize their potential and understand the power they have to change the world,” said Manuela Testolini, Founder of In a Perfect World.“Two decades later, that belief continues to guide everything we do. But we're not looking back; we're celebrating the extraordinary young people who will shape what comes next. Anderson embodies the spirit of giving back through his creativity, his generosity, and his commitment to community. We are incredibly proud to honor him as we continue building a world of good together.”

In keeping with IAPW's mission to elevate young voices, the evening was hosted by Testolini's daughters, Luna (12) and Lucia (14), aspiring activists and longtime ambassadors of the organization. They were joined by other young changemakers whose participation underscored the importance of empowering the next generation to lead with compassion, creativity and purpose.

The celebration featured musical performances led by four-time Grammy-nominated R&B artist Eric Benét, with surprise guests including El DeBarge, David Foster, Maysa Leak, Shanice, Kenny Lattimore, Sheléa, and Joe Leone, who performed a special tribute to Anderson.Paak. Adding a special family moment to the evening, Eric Benét and Manuela's daughter, Luna, took the stage to deliver a spirited performance of Stevie Wonder's“I Wish.”

“Giving back means remembering where you came from and opening doors for the next generation,” said Anderson.Paak.“That's why I started The Brandon Anderson Foundation. Through music, the arts, education and scholarships, we're helping young people discover their potential, chase their dreams and know that somebody believes in them. The world may be imperfect, but we all have a responsibility to do our part to make it better. This is bigger than music or awards, it's about the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind. In a Perfect World, thank you for inspiring us to continue this important work and for reminding us what's possible when we come together to make a difference.”

Among the more than 200 guests celebrating the organization's milestone were members of the gala's host committee, including Cookie Johnson, Bridgid Coulter Cheadle and Don Cheadle, Derrick“D-Nice” Jones, Ambassador Candace Bond-McKeever and Steve McKeever, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lela Rochon Fuqua, Vanessa Rodriguez Spencer and Chris Spencer, and Monique Brown and Todd Hawkins. Other notable attendees included Rocsi Diaz, Shaun Robinson, Linda Mathis and Judge Greg Mathis, Vanessa Williams, Karen Gordy, and Apollonia. Previous IAPW gala honorees include Quincy Jones, Misty Copeland, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Celebrating a Legacy of Education, Creativity and Giving Back

The 20th anniversary celebration also marked a meaningful milestone in the organization's history: 10 years since schools were built in honor of legendary musician and humanitarian Prince, whose legacy of creativity and compassion continues to inspire IAPW's commitment to education and service.

Since its founding, IAPW has completed 35 school projects across eight countries, supported more than 500 classrooms and helped young people develop essential skills in creativity, leadership, communication and service.

The organization's work has also been recognized by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's philanthropic initiative, BeyGOOD, through a $50,000 grant to help expand opportunities for young people and communities.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit IAPW's U.S. and international programs, including Dreamcatchers, INSPIRE, Youth Ambassadors, GoodTech and REACH. Together, these initiatives provide opportunities for young people to strengthen social-emotional skills, explore creative expression, develop leadership abilities, engage with technology and participate in meaningful community service.

For more information or to support In a Perfect World, visit.

About In a Perfect World

In a Perfect World (IAPW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2005 with the mission to empower the next generation of global changemakers with the tools, skills and opportunities they need to succeed and thrive. Based in Los Angeles, with programmatic hubs across the United States and Canada, IAPW envisions a world where every person realizes they have the power to make meaningful change. To learn more or donate, visit.

About the Brandon Anderson Foundation

The Brandon Anderson Foundation (BAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Grammy Award-winning artist, producer and philanthropist Anderson.Paak. Rooted in the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential, BAF is dedicated to reducing social disparities and expanding access to opportunities that empower underserved youth, individuals and families. Through music and the arts, culture, scholarships and community outreach, the foundation creates meaningful experiences that inspire creativity, nurture talent and foster personal growth. Learn more at.

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