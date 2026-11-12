Deadline Alert: O-I Glass, Inc. Investors Have Until December 28, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought O-I Glass, Inc. securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or the "Company") (NYSE: OI ) have until December 28, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass, Inc. securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The O-I Glass, Inc. case, Bryan v. O-I Glass, Inc. et al., was filed on October 29, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court (Case No. 3:26-cv-02849).

Investors who suffered losses on O-I Glass, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the O-I Glass, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 28, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for O-I Glass, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 28, 2026

Class period: March 14, 2025 to July 28, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 29, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court



What happened?

On July 28, 2026, O-I Glass announced its second quarter 2026 financial results, substantially reducing its 2026 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance and realigning its 2027 Investor Day financial targets.

On this news, O-I Glass stock fell $1.36 or 15.01%, to close at $7.70 on July 29, 2026.

What does the O-I Glass, Inc. complaint allege?

The O-I Glass, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about O-I Glass, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits; (2) continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about O-I Glass, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 28, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against O-I Glass, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits. The December 28, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help O-I Glass, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the O-I Glass, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 28, 2026. To learn more, visit the O-I Glass, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the O-I Glass, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the O-I Glass, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired O-I Glass, Inc. securities between March 14, 2025 and July 28, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the O-I Glass, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the O-I Glass, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the O-I Glass, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court by December 28, 2026.

What if I miss the O-I Glass, Inc. deadline? After December 28, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but O-I Glass, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the O-I Glass, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents O-I Glass, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the O-I Glass, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the O-I Glass, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



O-I Glass, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Bryan v. O-I Glass, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court

O-I Glass Q2 2026 Report

O-I Glass, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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