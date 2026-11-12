Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market: $354.85 Mn By 2032 As Demand For Advanced Skincare Ingredients Accelerates, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cosmetic peptide synthesis market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.34% from 2027 to 2032, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic peptide synthesis market USD 260.20 million in 2026 and USD 274 million in 2027 to reach USD 354.85 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Rising demand for biomimetic anti-aging ingredients, increasing adoption of peptide-based skincare formulations, and advancements in peptide production technologies are supporting market growth. The growing use of customized peptide sequences and high-purity cosmetic ingredients is also creating opportunities for manufacturers and contract synthesis providers.

The market is evolving as skincare brands increasingly incorporate functional peptides into products targeting wrinkles, skin firmness, pigmentation, and barrier repair. Manufacturers are investing in automated solid-phase peptide synthesis, recombinant biosynthesis, and AI-assisted sequence development to improve production efficiency and ingredient performance. At the same time, collaborations between cosmetic brands and peptide suppliers are supporting the development of proprietary ingredients. However, high purification costs, complex synthesis processes, and batch-to-batch consistency requirements continue to influence production economics.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the cosmetic peptide synthesis market, representing 42.84% of revenue in 2026. Established cosmetic ingredient suppliers, strong demand for premium skincare products, and investments in peptide research and development support the region's leading position.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 9.36% through 2032. Growing demand for premium skincare formulations, expanding cosmetic manufacturing capabilities, and the popularity of peptide-based beauty products in South Korea, China, and Japan are supporting regional growth. Investments in recombinant peptide production and collaborations between local beauty brands and ingredient manufacturers are further strengthening the region's market outlook.

“Cosmetic peptides are gaining importance as skincare brands increasingly prioritize targeted formulations and differentiated active ingredients. Advances in synthesis technologies and customized peptide development are creating new opportunities for suppliers, while purification costs, quality consistency, and ingredient documentation remain important competitive considerations,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market Trends & Forecast

Biomimetic Ingredients Strengthen Demand for Advanced Anti-Aging Formulations

Growing consumer interest in targeted skincare is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate biomimetic peptides into anti-aging formulations. Signal peptides and neurotransmitter-inhibitor peptides are being used in products designed to address visible wrinkles, skin firmness, and other signs of aging. Brands are also combining multiple peptide types within individual formulations to support differentiated product positioning. This trend is increasing demand for customized peptide sequences and suppliers capable of maintaining consistent ingredient quality.

Automated Synthesis Technologies Improve Production Efficiency

Advances in solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), including microwave-assisted systems and automated production platforms, are helping manufacturers reduce synthesis time and improve production consistency. These technologies support the development of complex peptide sequences while reducing manual intervention. Contract manufacturers are also adopting high-throughput systems to serve cosmetic brands seeking smaller production batches and customized ingredients. Such investments are strengthening the role of specialized synthesis providers in the cosmetic ingredient supply chain.

Recombinant Biosynthesis Supports Sustainable Ingredient Development

Growing interest in sustainable cosmetic ingredients is encouraging manufacturers to explore recombinant and cell-free biosynthesis. These production methods can reduce dependence on conventional solvent-intensive synthesis processes and support the development of high-purity peptides. Cosmetic brands are increasingly evaluating bioengineered ingredients as part of their clean-beauty positioning. As production technologies advance, recombinant platforms are expected to create opportunities for suppliers seeking to improve manufacturing efficiency and environmental performance.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market Segmentation Overview

The cosmetic peptide synthesis market is segmented by peptide type, application, synthesis technique, purity grade, end user, and geography.

By Peptide Type



Signal Peptides Neurotransmitter Inhibitor Peptides

Carrier Peptides

Enzyme Inhibitor Peptides

Other Functional Peptides

By Application

Anti-Aging

Whitening and Brightening

Barrier Repair and Moisturizing

Hair-Care and Scalp Treatments

Eye-Care Products

Sun-Care and After-Sun Products

By Synthesis Technique

Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid / Fragment Condensation

Recombinant / Cell-Free Biosynthesis

By Purity Grade

98% and Above Cosmetic Grade



95–98% Cosmetic Grade Below 95% Industrial / R&D Grade

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For further information on other segments, read here -

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market Competitive Outlook

The cosmetic peptide synthesis market has a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, with companies competing through peptide purity, customized sequence development, synthesis capabilities, and production efficiency. Established cosmetic ingredient manufacturers and specialized peptide producers are strengthening their portfolios through research collaborations, manufacturing investments, and the development of advanced synthesis platforms.

Competition is increasingly shaped by the ability to supply high-purity cosmetic peptides while maintaining consistent quality and competitive production costs. Manufacturers are also exploring recombinant biosynthesis and automated synthesis technologies to improve scalability and meet growing demand for specialized ingredients. Partnerships between peptide suppliers and skincare brands are creating opportunities for proprietary formulations and differentiated product development.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Industry Leaders

BASF SE

Croda International plc (Sederma)

Symrise AG

Givaudan SA (Active Beauty)

DSM-Firmenich (Pentapharm)

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Angiographic Catheters Market Size

The Angiographic Catheters Market is expected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2026 to USD 2.24 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.28%, supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and advancements in catheter-based imaging technologies.

Pediatric Radiology Market Share

The Pediatric Radiology Market is projected to expand from USD 7.30 billion in 2025 to USD 9.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5%, driven by growing demand for early disease diagnosis in children, increasing awareness of pediatric healthcare, and advancements in child-specific imaging technologies.

Deflectable Catheters Market Trends

The Deflectable Catheters Market is expected to grow from USD 2.16 billion in 2026 to USD 2.81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.38%, supported by increasing adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures, rising demand for precise catheter navigation, and advancements in electrophysiology interventions.

Cardiology Electrodes Market Analysis

The Cardiology Electrodes Market is projected to increase from USD 123.87 million in 2026 to USD 160.19 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.27%, driven by the rising burden of cardiovascular disorders, growing use of electrocardiography and cardiac monitoring, and increasing demand for early diagnosis.

Ultrasound Transducer Market Outlook

The Ultrasound Transducer Market is expected to expand from USD 4.24 billion in 2026 to USD 5.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.59%, supported by growing demand for diagnostic imaging, increasing adoption of point-of-care ultrasound, and technological advancements in transducer design.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include

CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...