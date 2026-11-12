Sightline Intelligence And Landroval Partner To Integrate Onboard Visual Intelligence Into Defense Camera Systems

Sightline Intelligence, Landroval

Partnership combines Landroval's sovereign EO/IR gimbals and edge-AI cameras with Sightline VISTATM onboard vision intelligence software as an integrated option

- Mark Boccella, Senior VP of Commercial at Sightline IntelligencePORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sightline Intelligence, a provider of field-proven vision intelligence for mission-critical defense and unmanned systems, and Landroval, a European pioneer in sovereign, modular perception systems, today announced a partnership to offer Sightline's real-time video processing and aided target recognition (AiTR) technology as an integrated option on Landroval's gimbal-mounted camera systems.The planned integration will bring capabilities from VISTA, Sightline's modular onboard vision intelligence software platform, into Landroval's camera systems. Sightline's technology processes video directly onboard to detect and track objects of interest, while AiTR provides classification of supported object types.This gives operators information derived from live sensor video to support situational awareness and human decision-making.Landroval brings expertise in stabilized EO/IR gimbals and embedded edge-AI cameras, backed by its founders' more than a decade of field deployment experience in over 50 countries, while Sightline contributes nearly 20 years of embedded video processing experience and eight years of fielded AI models."Camera manufacturers shouldn't have to rebuild years of video processing and AI development to add intelligence to their systems," said Mark Boccella, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Sightline Intelligence. "Partnerships like this expand VISTA's reach across defense platforms while giving manufacturers the flexibility to integrate proven vision intelligence into their systems on their own terms.""Landroval's architecture is built to host best-in-class software on top of our own sensing and edge-compute stack," said Timothée Penet, CEO and founder of Landroval. "Offering VISTA as an integrated option gives our customers a proven tracking and AiTR capability."Representatives from Sightline Intelligence, Landroval, and Grupo Alava, Sightline's European representative, will attend the Loitering Munitions Conference in London, United Kingdom, November 17-19, 2026. Attendees can connect with the teams to learn more about the partnership and planned integration.About Sightline IntelligenceSightline Intelligence provides the field-proven, vision-intelligence layer for mission-critical defense, security and unmanned systems. With nearly 20 years of deployment experience, the company combines real-time video processing, motion intelligence, advanced tracking, aided target recognition, geolocation and mission-adaptive AI in an integrated stack optimized for low-SWaP-C environments. Sightline helps OEMs, payload providers, primes, systems integrators and government customers reduce engineering effort, integration complexity, schedule risk and time to market while improving situational awareness and operator decision support across air, ground and maritime applications. For more information, visit sightlineintelligenceAbout LandrovalLandroval designs sovereign, modular perception systems for defense and security platforms, from stabilized EO/IR gimbals to embedded edge-AI cameras. Founded by a team with more than a decade of field experience across 50+ countries, Landroval develops its hardware and onboard software in Europe, free of ITAR restrictions. For more information, visit landroval.Media ContactsMakayla ThomasDirector of MarketingSightline Intelligence...Timothée PenetCEOLandroval...

Peter Moran

Indicate Media

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Sightline Intelligence and Landroval Partner to Integrate Onboard Visual Intelligence into Defense Camera Systems News Provided By INDICATE MEDIA November 12, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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