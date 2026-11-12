GREYE Brings A Southern Rock Edge To 'I Believe In Father Christmas'

- Hannah Summer

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Josie Music Awards Southern Rock Group of the Year reimagines Greg Lake's Christmas classic with bold guitars, powerful arrangements, and a message of giving back.

GREYE is turning up the volume on the holiday season with“I Believe in Father Christmas,” a powerful new recording of the Greg Lake classic that blends the song's thought-provoking lyrics and distinctive musical character with the band's signature Southern rock sound.

The idea began when drummer Ray Grimard introduced the song as a potential addition to the group's December shows. And after performing it onstage for several years, GREYE decided the arrangement deserved a studio recording of its own.

“We've performed the song live for a few years and have always had a soft spot for Greg Lake and ELP,” says lead vocalist Hannah Summer.“It just felt like the timing was right to put out a proper studio version!”

For guitarist Jett Wolfe, the song's musical and lyrical depth made it stand apart from more familiar holiday fare.“I've always appreciated the special character of this song, Wolfe says. "It offers a refreshing musical approach while still capturing the spirit of the season."

GREYE approached“I Believe in Father Christmas” with the same collaborative spirit it brings to its original material. Each member contributed to the arrangement, preserving key elements of the composition while introducing the band's own musical personality.

Wolfe enjoys the combination of big rock power chords and country-influenced guitar bends, which give the recording its distinctive edge. Summer describes the arrangement as a slightly softer musical departure for GREYE, while maintaining the band's recognizable production, keyboards, background vocals, and Southern Rock guitar influences.

Although“I Believe in Father Christmas” carries a darker edge than many traditional holiday recordings, GREYE sees its underlying message as one of generosity, positivity, and the importance of giving back.

“Some people have told us that this song is quite dark for a Christmas song, but we think the true message is that if you put goodness out into the world, you will receive that same goodness back,” Summer explains.“We always ultimately try to put out a positive message with our music, and we hope that listeners can identify with this song and pay it forward this holiday season.”

That message was a major reason the band chose the composition. Rather than release another familiar Christmas standard, GREYE wanted to give listeners something unexpected.

“When we decided to do a Christmas song, we wanted to do something that people weren't going to hear in every supermarket during December,” Summer explained.“The message is something that very much aligns with our values, and Greg Lake is such a masterful writer, it was an easy choice.”

The band also approached the recording with tremendous respect for Lake's original work and legacy, wanting to preserve the spirit and magic of the composition while making it their own.

For GREYE, recording“I Believe Father Christmas” offered an opportunity to explore new musical territory and reveal another side of the band.“This song certainly shows a different side of the band, and it was a really fun departure for us creatively,” Summer says.“We always love a chance to step outside our comfort zone and take on a challenge.”

With its eighth full-length album currently in development, GREYE continues building on its vision of Southern Rock 2.0-honoring the genre's roots while embracing a fresh, modern sound.

On“I Believe in Father Christmas,” GREYE delivers a powerful musical interpretation of a classic, backed by a message that encourages listeners to spread a little more goodness throughout the world.

For music, updates, and more information, visit greyemusic.

GREYE

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GREYE Brings a Southern Rock Edge to 'I Believe in Father Christmas' News Provided By Press Team November 12, 2026, 19:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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