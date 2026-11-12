Florastone Studio Turns Unused Slope Into Three-Level Outdoor Retreat In Ridgefield, WA

A once-unusable sloped backyard in Ridgefield, WA, now three terraced levels with block retaining walls and a patio, designed by FloraStone Studio.

Terraced backyard redesign reflects a growing trend among Pacific Northwest homeowners reclaiming slopes and problem areas as usable living space.

- Kevin Sipe, FloraStone StudioRIDGEFIELD, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Terraced backyard redesign reflects a growing trend among Pacific Northwest homeowners reclaiming slopes and problem areas as usable living space.A severely sloped backyard in Ridgefield, Washington, that once channeled every rainstorm into ruts, fostered heavy weed growth, and offered almost no usable space has been transformed into a functional, three-level outdoor living environment by FloraStone Studio.The project addressed classic Pacific Northwest challenges: steep topography combined with the region's wet winters. Water ran unchecked down the grade, creating erosion and limiting any practical use of the yard. FloraStone Studio designed a terraced solution that reclaimed the space with three distinct levels, connected by steps, supported by block retaining walls, and finished with a patio on the upper terrace plus layered native-appropriate plantings.Outdoor living has moved from a seasonal extra to a year-round priority, and the numbers back it up. According to the National Association of Home Builders, 86% of home buyers rate a patio as essential or desirable. The National Association of Realtors estimates that an overall landscape upgrade recovers 100% of its cost at resale. For homeowners in the Portland metro and Southwest Washington, that makes steep slopes, awkward corners, and drainage-challenged ground some of the most overlooked opportunities on the property. FloraStone Studio's terraced approach in Ridgefield shows the payoff: a water problem solved, and dead space turned into a usable outdoor room."Most homeowners with a steep lot have written off part of their yard," said Kevin Sipe, lead designer of FloraStone Studio. "With the right design, a slope stops being a problem and becomes the best part of the property. Here, it went from shedding rain and growing weeds to three usable terraces the family enjoys every day.""Kevin brought ideas that built on our initial vision and turned it into a cohesive, stunning, and functional outdoor space," said Manisha S, the Ridgefield homeowner. "There was no surprise budget creep and no unnecessary upsells, and the project was completed right on schedule, which seems almost unheard of in the landscaping industry these days."The finished landscape turns a previously unusable slope into defined outdoor rooms for relaxing and entertaining, while the terracing and plantings manage water more effectively and reduce long-term maintenance. The result is a cohesive outdoor environment that looks natural to the site yet is fully intentional and usable year-round.FloraStone Studio specializes in hardscape and landscape design for the Pacific Northwest, including paver patios, block retaining walls, native plantings, fire features, and complete backyard transformations. The studio handles design, estimating, 3D visualization, and project planning, then partners with trusted installation professionals for construction. Professional design and visualization are included in the project proposal process with no separate upfront design fee. The company serves Ridgefield, Vancouver, Camas, Battle Ground, Portland, Lake Oswego, Hood River, and surrounding communities.Homeowners interested in exploring what their outdoor space could become can schedule a complimentary on-site consultation at florastonestudio.About FloraStone StudioFounded by Kevin Sipe, a designer trained at Parsons School of Design, FloraStone Studio is a member of the Association of Professional Landscape Designers and an A+ rated, BBB-accredited business. The Studio is a Pacific Northwest outdoor living design studio with 25-plus years of industry experience. The firm creates functional, beautiful hardscape and landscape designs, complete with realistic 3D visualizations and detailed construction estimates, so homeowners can see and understand their project before committing to installation. Serving the Portland, Oregon metro, Southwest Washington, and the Columbia River Gorge, FloraStone Studio focuses on design-first solutions tailored to local climate, terrain, and lifestyle needs. Learn more at florastonestudio.

Kevin Sipe

FloraStone Studio

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Transformation of a Terraced Yard in Ridgefield, WA

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FloraStone Studio Turns Unused Slope into Three-Level Outdoor Retreat in Ridgefield, WA News Provided By FloraStone Studio November 12, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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