Veritypay Makes Consumer Disbursements Free For Businesses And Puts The Choice In Consumers' Hands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Refunds and payouts arrive by text. Consumers choose instant mobile delivery or a verified paper check. Their money, their choice.

- Kirsten Knull, Chief Revenue Officer of VerityPay.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VerityPay today announced that businesses can now send consumer disbursements at no cost, ending decades of reliance on slow, costly paper checks for refunds, rebates, settlements and overpayments.

For most consumers, getting money they are owed still means waiting for a check in the mail. Checks get lost, stolen or sent to outdated addresses, and businesses absorb the cost of printing, mailing, reissuing and reconciling them. Consumer disbursements have been an afterthought for decades. VerityPay is changing that.

How it works

The consumer receives a text message saying their refund is ready. From there, they decide how to get paid.

. Instant: For a small fee, the consumer sends the funds in two clicks to PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, a bank account and more, and the money arrives instantly.

. Free: The consumer can choose a paper check at no cost. VerityPay first helps them confirm the correct mailing address, so the same check issued today goes out via USPS with far less risk of landing at an old address.

There is no app to download and no account to create. The payment completes directly on the consumer's phone.

Why it matters now

Consumer expectations have changed. People expect Amazon Prime speed in every part of their lives, yet the money they are owed still moves at the pace of the postal service. VerityPay brings that speed and convenience to disbursements while giving businesses a way to deliver it without adding cost.

"Consumers deserve the money they are owed, and they deserve to get it the way they want," said Kirsten Knull, Chief Revenue Officer of VerityPay. "For too long businesses have had no good alternative to the paper check. We are making it free for them to offer real choice, and we are giving consumers instant access to their own money."

Benefits for businesses

.No cost to send consumer disbursements

.Fewer lost, returned and reissued checks

.Less time spent on address research, stop payments and reconciliation

.A better customer experience at a moment that shapes loyalty

VerityPay is SOC 2 compliant and never holds customer funds.

About VerityPay

VerityPay is a text based payment platform that lets businesses send and request payments by text message, with payments completed directly on the mobile device. VerityPay serves organizations in healthcare, utilities, property management, municipalities and commercial payments. Learn more at VerityPay.

Kirsten Knull

VerityPay

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VerityPay Makes Consumer Disbursements Free for Businesses and Puts the Choice in Consumers' Hands News Provided By VerityPay November 12, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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