California Ocean Science Trust Announces Appointment Of Tim Aldinger To Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) California Natural Resources Secretary appoints workforce development and climate innovation leader to unique science-policy bridging organization

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) Secretary Wade Crowfoot has appointed Tim Aldinger to the Board of Trustees of the California Ocean Science Trust. Aldinger will serve as a public representative on the board pursuant to the California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act (CORSA).

Aldinger currently serves as Vice President of Workforce and Climate Innovation at the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC), the official nonprofit auxiliary supporting the California Community Colleges, the largest system of higher education in the nation. He brings over two decades of experience in workforce development policy, public-private partnerships, and climate programming, having expanded FoundationCCC's workforce portfolio to connect thousands of learners to career-relevant experiences across California each year.

As climate-driven challenges such as sea level rise, ocean acidification, and marine heatwaves intensify across California's coast, state leaders have emphasized that building equitable coastal resilience demands sustained investment in career pathways-bridging marine STEM education with public-sector science and resource management.

"Under the California Ocean Resources Stewardship Act, Ocean Science Trust has a clear mandate to encourage graduate education programs, training, and workforce opportunities that connect academic research to state needs," said Dr. Alexis Jackson, Chair of the California Ocean Science Trust Board of Trustees. "Our vision is to expand opportunities for early-career scientists directly at the science-policy nexus, ensuring the next generation is equipped to translate innovative research into effective management and decision-making. Tim's proven leadership in scaling statewide education and career pipelines will be invaluable as we advance this mission."

Aldinger's appointment coincides with broader regional efforts to align ocean science investments with long-term workforce and community needs.

"Across the Pacific coast, building resilient oceans requires investing not just in research projects, but in the people and institutions that carry them out," said Dr. Liz Whiteman, Executive Director of the California Ocean Science Trust. "Workforce development and education have emerged as foundational pillars of the West Coast Ocean Science Action Agenda. Tim's expertise in building robust public-private coalitions and work-based training models directly strengthens our shared West Coast commitment to preparing a climate-ready ocean science workforce."

Prior to joining FoundationCCC in 2013, Aldinger served as Manager of Training and Special Projects for the National Association of Workforce Boards and previously led youth programming at the Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board. He also spearheaded the development of the California Resilient Careers in Forestry initiative under the Good Jobs Challenge and completed transformative fellowships through the REAL Corps and Coro.

"Throughout my career, I have seen how transformative targeted work-based learning and multi-stakeholder partnerships can be for communities and emerging professionals alike," said Tim Aldinger. "At FoundationCCC, our workforce development and climate action work connects students with careers that strengthen communities and build climate resilience. California has an extraordinary network of academic institutions, and connecting that talent to natural resource agencies is vital for our coastal future. I am honored to join the Board of Trustees and look forward to helping Ocean Science Trust guide strategic investments in marine STEM talent, expand accessible career pathways, and cultivate the scientific leadership needed to protect our coast and ocean."

About California Ocean Science Trust (OST)

California Ocean Science Trust strengthens the bridge between scientific research and sound ocean management. Created by state legislation, OST supports and brings world-class science and innovation together with state and federal policymakers to accelerate progress toward a healthy and resilient coast and ocean.

Liz Whiteman

California Ocean Science Trust

+1 510-251-8320

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California Ocean Science Trust Announces Appointment of Tim Aldinger to Board of Trustees News Provided By California Ocean Science Trust November 12, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Science



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