Homeland Public Adjusters Earns BBB Accreditation With An A+ Rating

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Florida and New Jersey licensed public adjusting firm, serving property owners since 2006, is now a BBB Accredited Business

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeland Public Adjusters, Corp., a licensed public adjusting firm based in Miami Lakes, Florida, has been accredited by BBB Serving Southeast Florida & the Caribbean. The accreditation took effect on Nov. 10, 2026, and Homeland holds an A+ BBB rating as of Nov. 12, 2026.

To be accredited, a business must meet BBB's Standards for Trust, which include advertising honestly, telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive to customers, safeguarding privacy and embodying integrity.

"Property owners call us at one of the hardest moments of their lives, after a fire, a water loss or a storm," said Nelson Avila, co-founder of Homeland Public Adjusters. "They need to know who they are dealing with before they sign anything. BBB Accreditation gives them one more independent way to check us out, and it holds us to standards we already work by."

Homeland Public Adjusters works only for property owners, never for insurance companies. The firm handles new, denied, delayed and underpaid property insurance claims for homeowners, landlords, condominium and homeowners associations, and businesses, including fire and smoke, water, vehicle impact, hurricane and wind, and business income losses. Homeland's adjusters come to the property, in English or Spanish, and the firm works on a No Recovery, No Fee basis.

Homeland Public Adjusters holds Florida public adjusting agency license W818638 and New Jersey public adjuster firm license 3003982360. The firm was incorporated in Florida in 2006 and is headquartered at 8004 NW 154th Street, Suite 609, Miami Lakes, FL 33016.

Homeland's BBB Business Profile is available on BBB, and the full announcement is in the Homeland newsroom.

About Homeland Public Adjusters

Homeland Public Adjusters, Corp. is a licensed public adjusting firm serving property owners across Florida and New Jersey since 2006. The firm represents homeowners, condominium and homeowners associations, landlords and businesses on property insurance claims, in English and Spanish. Learn more at homelandpa or call (305) 783-3777, available 24/7.

Nelson Avila

Homeland Public Adjusters

3057833777

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Homeland Public Adjusters Earns BBB Accreditation with an A+ Rating News Provided By Homeland Public Adjusters November 12, 2026, 19:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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