Paymentworld Becomes A Legitscript Enterprise Certification Partner, Streamlining Healthcare And Specialty Compliance

PaymentWorld is an Official LegitScript Enterprise Certification Partner

PaymentWorld partners with LegitScript to streamline certification for eligible healthcare merchants, with dedicated compliance support.

- Roman BalankoIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PaymentWorld, an omnichannel payment processor serving thousands of merchants across specialty and regulated industries, today announced it has become a LegitScript Enterprise Certification Partner. This strategic move unites PaymentWorld with the industry-leading compliance and certification solution.This partnership is designed to give PaymentWorld's healthcare and other regulated merchants an accelerated path to LegitScript Certification, helping businesses navigate the complex regulatory requirements that often stand between launching a business and reaching customers.LegitScript Certification is recognized by major payment networks and digital platforms and helps eligible healthcare businesses demonstrate that they operate legally, transparently, and in accordance with applicable regulatory and platform requirements.Combined with PaymentWorld's specialty-vertical underwriting and processing infrastructure, the partnership helps merchants move from application to certification, processing and advertising in a fraction of the usual timeline. Merchants pursuing certification gain support from PaymentWorld's in-house compliance team throughout the process and ongoing guidance afterward to help them stay in good standing as regulations and platform policies evolve.“Healthcare merchants shouldn't have to become compliance experts just to get certified,” said Roman Balanko, CEO of PaymentWorld.“Proving that your legal structure, licensing, and marketing all meet the regulatory requirements takes real coordination, and most businesses don't have the bandwidth for it. Partnering with LegitScript gives our merchants a more streamlined path to certification, supported by a compliance team whose whole job is getting the application right before it's submitted.”“Businesses that come in prepared can move through the certification process quite quickly. Those that stall are almost always missing groundwork they didn't know they needed," said Angela Salter, VP of Enterprise Certification Sales and Strategic Partnerships at LegitScript. "PaymentWorld has built compliance support directly into how its merchants get started, so certification happens alongside underwriting instead of stalling a business after the fact."The partnership gives PaymentWorld merchants in healthcare categories such as telemedicine and telehealth providers, medical spas with card-not-present transactions, online and compounding pharmacies, addiction treatment programs, prescription eyewear retailers, and pharmaceutical manufacturers and wholesalers a direct path to certification.About PaymentWorldHeadquartered in Irvine, California, PaymentWorld has spent nearly three decades delivering payment solutions to thousands of businesses across specialty and regulated verticals, including healthcare, telehealth, nutraceuticals, CBD, gaming, vape and e-cigarettes, and hospitality. Its offerings span online, mobile and point-of-sale payments, ACH and gateway services, dispute resolution and chargeback support, dual pricing and surcharging, HSA/FSA acceptance, age verification, and dedicated underwriting, risk and compliance support. Learn more at paymentworld.About LegitScriptLegitScript, the global leader in Enterprise Risk Management Solutions, is trusted by the world's largest search engines, e-commerce marketplaces, payment service providers, and social media platforms. By combining advanced, AI-driven technology with deep domain expertise and curated market intelligence, LegitScript empowers businesses to stay ahead of emerging threats and seize new growth opportunities with precision and speed. Our global team of regulatory experts and analysts is skilled at understanding global regulatory changes and assessing risk across products, websites, merchants, and platforms, providing clients with unmatched accuracy, actionable insights, and exceptional support.

Bashir Roohani

PaymentWorld, LLC

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PaymentWorld Becomes a LegitScript Enterprise Certification Partner, Streamlining Healthcare and Specialty Compliance News Provided By PaymentWorld, LLC November 12, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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